A New Limited Edition Wild Lager From Heineken Has Just Launched In Dublin

If you're always on the lookout for new and innovative beers, you need to know about the latest offering from Heineken that's just arrived in Dublin.

Master brewer Willem Van Waesberghe launched the newest in Heineken's Wild Lager range, the limited edition Wild Lager Himalayas (H32), to Ireland's capital, where it's now available in selected bars throughout the city.

Following the success of their previous Patagonian Wild Lager, H41, Heineken is back once again to push brewing boundaries by using wild yeast taken from across the globe, this time coming all the way from the Himalayas.

Wild Lager Himalayas (H32) is lightly coloured, with yeast taken from the Himalayan plateau. It gives a hint of fresh citrus and a full malt character with a balanced clean hop bitterness. At an ABV of 5.1%, it's a tad stronger than traditional lagers and has a snappy, refreshing finish.



It's predecessor, Wild Lager Patagonia (H41), boasts a fuller taste, with spicy notes balanced by subtle hints of fruit. This version, brewed using yeast discovered in the forests of Patagonia, has an ABV of 5.3%.

Discover Wild Lager Himalayas (H32) by Heineken now in selected bars around Dublin.

As well as finding it in certain bars, to celebrate the launch of Wild Lager Himalayas, HEINEKEN Ireland has partnered with one of Ireland’s most exciting and dynamic chefs, Michelin Star winner JP McMahon, to create The Wild Lager Menu - a four dish tasting menu inspired by each lager’s country of origin. The menu, created using wild and foraged Irish produce and ingredients, can be enjoyed during events across Ireland this summer including The Galway Arts Festival and The Big Grill in Dublin.

