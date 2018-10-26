Raheny Feat
Sponsored

Livin Dublin: Six Houses For Sale In Raheny Right Now That Are Ideal For First Time Buyers

Have you considered Raheny?

We know that getting your foot on the property ladder is challenging to say the least.

There are a host of tough choices and obstacles to overcome before you get those keys in your hands... but we're here to make the process just a little bit easier.

The AIB Livin Dublin hub is a one-stop-shop for all the most relevant information for First-Time-Buyers, including area guides, jargon-busters and step-by-step checklists.

Here, we've teamed up with AIB to bring you our pick of homes in Raheny that are perfect for first time buyers...and they're all less than €400,000.

You have the area, now all you have to do is find that lovely place that you can call home.

(Psst! Make sure you try AIB's handy mortgage calculator here to find out how much you're eligible to borrow!)

26 Woodbine Close, Raheny, €398,000

This three-bedroom semi-detached home is spacious with plenty of natural light.

The open-plan kitchen/dining area is perfect for hosting, while the open fireplace in the airy lounge is making us dream of cosy winters in this gaff.

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 10 35 46

Kelly Estate Agents

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 10 36 21

Kelly Estate Agents 

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 10 36 11

Kelly Estate Agents

236 Tonlegee Road, Raheny, €369,000

Nestled into a peaceful cul-de-sac, this 3-bed semi-detached home is perfect for a young family thanks to the secluded south-facing garden and playroom extension.

The walnut floors and feature fireplace add a touch of sophistication to the living area and it's a stone's throw from Donaghmede Shopping Centre, Raheny village, a selection of schools and recreational facilities.

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 10 50 58

DNG

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 10 51 32

DNG

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 10 51 19

DNG

18 The Court, Bettyglen, Raheny, €395,000

This two-bed maisonette is fresh from refurbishment and in excellent condition - which is apparent from the moment you step into the spacious, welcoming entrance hall.

Stunning sea views from the bedroom are the cherry on top.

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 13 40 02

Sherry Fitzgerald 

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 13 40 13

Sherry Fitzgerald 

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 13 58 30

Sherry Fitzgerald

The Bungalow, 46a Greendale Avenue, €375,000

This charming two-bed bungalow is in fantastic condition and boasts a sizeable back garden with a patio as well as gated off-street parking.

The contemporary kitchen basks in natural light thanks to the skylight and the spacious master bedroom leads out to the patio.

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 14 14 49

Sherry Fitzgerald

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 14 15 05

Sherry Fitzgerald 

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 14 15 16

Sherry Fitzgerald

297 Kilbarrack Road, €385,000

This family home is spacious, bright and ideal for entertaining. The open plan kitchen/dining room leads out to a slick conservatory, which in turn opens out to the south-facing garden.

The floor-to-ceiling window in the front living room gives the place a really contemporary vibe, and it's just a five-minute walk to Howth Junction Dart station.

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 14 26 31

Lisney

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 14 28 31

Lisney

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 14 28 38

Lisney

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 14 28 46

Lisney

8 Edenmore Crescent, €345,000

Less than 2km from the coast, this three-bedroom terrace would make a fantastic starter home.

A private rear garden as well as a front driveway with a walled garden add to the charm of this home that's just minutes from Raheny Village and all it's amenities.

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 14 41 53

DNG

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 14 42 15

DNG 

Screen Shot 2018 10 23 At 14 42 24

DNG

Are you thinking about buying your first home? We've got your back. We've teamed up with AIB to bring you all you need to know about applying for a mortgage and buying your first home in our one-stop-shop AIB Livin Dublin mortgage hub. Keep an eye on the hub to guide you through your journey.

Lovin Admin

Written By

Lovin Admin

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Livin Dublin: Six Houses For Sale In Raheny Right Now That Are Ideal For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: Six Houses For Sale In Raheny Right Now That Are Ideal For First Time Buyers
10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
PICS: These Brand New Homes In a Popular Dublin Commuter Town Have Seriously Slick Interiors
PICS: These Brand New Homes In a Popular Dublin Commuter Town Have Seriously Slick Interiors
Calling All First-Time Buyers! This Q&A Event Is Not To Be Missed
Calling All First-Time Buyers! This Q&A Event Is Not To Be Missed
Livin Dublin: Four Houses On The Market In Kilmainham That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: Four Houses On The Market In Kilmainham That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Why Phibsborough Is The Perfect Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Why Phibsborough Is The Perfect Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons Clonsilla Is A Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons Clonsilla Is A Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Artane Is a Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Artane Is a Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Kimmage Is A Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Kimmage Is A Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons You Should Consider Moving To Cabra
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons You Should Consider Moving To Cabra
Livin Dublin: 10 Reasons Glasnevin Is One Of The Best Places To Live In Dublin
Livin Dublin: 10 Reasons Glasnevin Is One Of The Best Places To Live In Dublin
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons You Should Move To Raheny
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons You Should Move To Raheny

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group