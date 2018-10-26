Livin Dublin: Six Houses For Sale In Raheny Right Now That Are Ideal For First Time Buyers

We know that getting your foot on the property ladder is challenging to say the least.

There are a host of tough choices and obstacles to overcome before you get those keys in your hands... but we're here to make the process just a little bit easier.

The AIB Livin Dublin hub is a one-stop-shop for all the most relevant information for First-Time-Buyers, including area guides, jargon-busters and step-by-step checklists.

Here, we've teamed up with AIB to bring you our pick of homes in Raheny that are perfect for first time buyers...and they're all less than €400,000.

You have the area, now all you have to do is find that lovely place that you can call home.

(Psst! Make sure you try AIB's handy mortgage calculator here to find out how much you're eligible to borrow!)

This three-bedroom semi-detached home is spacious with plenty of natural light.

The open-plan kitchen/dining area is perfect for hosting, while the open fireplace in the airy lounge is making us dream of cosy winters in this gaff.

Kelly Estate Agents

Nestled into a peaceful cul-de-sac, this 3-bed semi-detached home is perfect for a young family thanks to the secluded south-facing garden and playroom extension.

The walnut floors and feature fireplace add a touch of sophistication to the living area and it's a stone's throw from Donaghmede Shopping Centre, Raheny village, a selection of schools and recreational facilities.

DNG

This two-bed maisonette is fresh from refurbishment and in excellent condition - which is apparent from the moment you step into the spacious, welcoming entrance hall.

Stunning sea views from the bedroom are the cherry on top.

Sherry Fitzgerald

This charming two-bed bungalow is in fantastic condition and boasts a sizeable back garden with a patio as well as gated off-street parking.

The contemporary kitchen basks in natural light thanks to the skylight and the spacious master bedroom leads out to the patio.

Sherry Fitzgerald

This family home is spacious, bright and ideal for entertaining. The open plan kitchen/dining room leads out to a slick conservatory, which in turn opens out to the south-facing garden.

The floor-to-ceiling window in the front living room gives the place a really contemporary vibe, and it's just a five-minute walk to Howth Junction Dart station.

Lisney

Less than 2km from the coast, this three-bedroom terrace would make a fantastic starter home.

A private rear garden as well as a front driveway with a walled garden add to the charm of this home that's just minutes from Raheny Village and all it's amenities.

DNG

Are you thinking about buying your first home? We've got your back. We've teamed up with AIB to bring you all you need to know about applying for a mortgage and buying your first home in our one-stop-shop AIB Livin Dublin mortgage hub. Keep an eye on the hub to guide you through your journey.