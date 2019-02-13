Livin Dublin: These Five Houses In Cabra Are A Must See For First Time Buyers

Taking the first step onto the property ladder can be overwhelming and a little scary.

Here's our top picks of houses in Cabra that are perfect for first time buyers... and they're all on the market for less than €400,000.

You have the area, now all you have to do is find that lovely place that you can call home.

This two bedroom semi-detached house is right in the heart of Cabra and has turnkey qualities. It has gas-fired central heating, double glazed windows and side access between the front and rear gardens.



The entire home is bright and well decorated, with updated appliances in the kitchen/dining area. With the days starting to get longer, the garden with this property is perfect for summer BBQ’s and entertaining. Just off Fassaugh Avenue, this home is in a superb location with shops, schools and many transport links including the new Cross City Luas Line.

This renovated and extended three bedroom semi-detached home is perfect for first time buyers. A blank canvas, this property offers its new owners the chance to put their own stamp on the property, without having to do extensive work.



With an extra spacious layout, this house offers a large light filled kitchen and bathroom to the rear with three large bedrooms upstairs and the large rear garden has massive potential too. Located in a mature residential part of Cabra, you’ll be close to schools, shops and the Luas Cross City line.

If you’re looking for something a little different for your first home, this stunning two bedroom cottage could be it! The end-of-terrace house is in excellent condition and is surprisingly spacious and bright. With a generous living/dining room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and an outdoor office, this cottage offers a lot.



A beautiful cobble locked driveway and a professionally landscaped, low maintenance rear garden boasts a patio area and stunning feature lighting – bringing this garden to life in the evenings. There are plenty of primary and secondary schools in the area and a vast array of local amenities within walking distance.

This stunning house has been extended to include a third bedroom and is a bright and spacious property. A warm living room is tucked away behind concealed sliding doors that lead into a large family, kitchen and dining room area.



French doors open up to a recently landscaped rear garden. The décor within this property is bright and modern and offers a home that’s ready for new owners right away. This home boasts a recently fitted bathroom, shower room in the second bedroom and a newly fitted HIVE system.

Local amenities include excellent national and secondary schools, the DIT Grangegorman campus and the Phoenix Park, not to mention many bus routes and the Luas stop with walking distance.

This recently renovated, three bedroom home is spacious and perfect for growing families. With a wonderfully stylish finish throughout the enter home complete with high-spec appliances, this home is ready to move in to right away and doesn’t need any work done – perfect for new buyers looking for their first home.



The kitchen emphasises the modern, clean design that runs throughout the home and the master bedroom has a vast fitted walk-in wardrobe and a separate door into the main bathroom, acting as an en-suite. The property is within walking distance of Phibsborough village with its many cafes, restaurants and bars. The area has plenty of bus routes and the Luas stop is less than 10 minutes from the home.

