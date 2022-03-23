Looking for a gig? You need to check out this stylish city centre music venue

Live music, refreshing cocktails and delicious food - what more could you want!?

If you're growing tired of your usual Saturday night hideaways, it might be time to find somewhere new to catch up with pals in the coming months.

And now that we're finally allowed to enjoy live gigs again, any spot that combines music sets, refreshing cocktails and delicious nibbles is well worth paying a visit to.

Aloft Dublin City does just that with Live @ Aloft, an incredible live music space in the heart of the Liberties.

Located on the seventh floor of the hotel, the venue combines immersive music gigs with a delicious menu and stylish decor, creating the ultimate social spot to get together with pals over the coming months.

The full line-up of Live @ Aloft gigs is yet to be announced but you can expect a series of live music sets across a variety of genres including pop, funk, punk and indie sounds, all in an intimate and stylish city-centre venue.

Before or during the gig, you can relax and unwind at the WXYZ Bar with some delicious drinks or cocktails, and they also serve some light bites to nibble on throughout the evening.

And if you fall in love with the venue's stylish décor and stunning artistic design, you can still pop by to Aloft Dublin City outside of their scheduled gigs too.

The seventh-floor bar and social space is open midweek and weekends, making it ideal for after-work drinks or Saturday night plans, and it also features stunning panoramic views of Dublin city for you to take in during your visit.

It really is the ultimate spot to enjoy some incredible gigs and catch up with pals over the coming months.

Keep up to date with the WXYZ Bar and Live @ ALOFT by clicking HERE.