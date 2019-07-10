Looking For A New Lunch Spot? You’ll Get Amazingly Fresh Food At This Farm To Fork Eatery

Here at Lovin HQ, we love to discover new places to see, amazing things to do, and most importantly, delicious things to eat. So you’ll be delighted to learn that we found your next lunch/brunch spot, where you can head for wholesome and fresh grub this weekend, or during the week if that tickles your fancy.

So, where am I talking about? I’m talking about Overends Kitchen at Airfield Estate in Dundrum.

Airfield Estate is probably best known as a beautifully stunning estate and gardens, perfect for a relaxing and rejuvenating stroll. Well, did you know that you can also get delightful breakfast, lunch, and brunch on the gorgeous grounds?

What is special about eating at Overends Kitchen in Airfield Estate is that everything you eat is a taste of the Estate and what’s in season. What I mean is that you are tasting fresh ingredients grown and produced on the grounds of the 38-acre farm and gardens. Plus, you can eat here without having to pay into the gardens.

The dishes that are served feature fresh ingredients that are grown and farmed on the grounds, and then transformed into seasonal dishes bursting with amazing flavour and colour.

The kitchen has a simple ethos: GLAS.

‘What is GLAS?’, you ask. It stands for Go with the season, Local produce, Avoid food waste, and Sustainable practices. Basically, it’s super sustainable, locally sourced and deliciously fresh.

They have various different menus, including their weekday menu, weekend menu, group menu and set menu.

During the week, you can enjoy breakfasts such as Grilled Herb Omelette, Gubeen Chorizo Eggs and Brawn Salad. After that, they serve scrumptious lunches such as Grilled Leeks Tarte Fine, Estate Ham and Durrus Cheese Sandwiches and Garden Greens Frittatas.

Meanwhile, on the weekend you can tuck into a stunning all-day brunch as the kitchen serves up French Toast, New Season Irish Asparagus and their OK Breakfast (featuring Higgins Sausages, Thick Cut Bacon, Poached Eggs, Fried Potato, House Baked Beans, Garden Greens, and toast with butter and jam).

They also serve up a mean weekend roast featuring slow-roasted collar of estate pork, braised broad beans, kale, chilli and garlic.

I don’t know about you, but my mouth is kinda watering.

Overends Kitchen is open Monday to Friday 9.30am until 3.30pm, with breakfast served until 12pm when lunch is served.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the kitchen is open from 9.30am until 3.30pm with brunch served all day and lunch starting from 12pm.

To find out more, check them out here.