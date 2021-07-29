Looking for a quick and healthy meal? We have two for you

By Brian Dillon

July 29, 2021 at 2:57pm

Sponsored

Share:
Looking for a quick and healthy meal? We have two for you

We love delicious meals. But when it comes to quick and healthy lunch and dinner dishes that are as tasty as they are convenient, well, that’s the stuff we go absolutely mad for. With that in mind, we thought we would show off a meal that ticks off all of those boxes.

So, come join us and Orla Hopkins in making a quick and healthy stir fry, ideal for a working-from-home lunch, post-gym meal or late night dinner after a mad day. We've teamed up with Green Farm for this one as they have just come out with a new range of tasty cooked chicken fillets available in selected Tesco, Dunnes, Supervalu and convenience stores nationwide.

For this recipe, we're using Chilli & Garlic Cooked Chicken Breast Fillets, which are bursting with flavour, making them a lovely main character in any meal. The new range is high in protein with no artificial additives or preservatives (100% natural, baby!), and are ready to eat hot or cold.

Orla makes her stir fry with some green veg, peppers and chillis for that extra bit of spice, as well as some brown rice. To see how simple it is to make, check out how she got on below.

 

If that tickles your fancy, then we have another one for you. This time, we're teaming up with Jess Redden to make a stunning Chicken Pesto Pasta. Trust us, it's as delicious as it sounds.

For this recipe, Jess uses the Green Farm Simply Roasted Chicken Fillets. To give it that extra bit of oomph, Jess also makes her own pesto. But you can also use any pesto you can find in the shop. To see how quick and easy this recipe is, check out how Jess got on below.

 

Want to find out more? Green Farm's new range of cooked chicken fillets are available in supermarkets and convenient stores nationwide. Head here to learn more.

Sponsored By
Green Farm has launched their new tasty cooked chicken fillets range that is 100% Natural & Packed with Protein.  Perfect for tossing in a stir-fry, salad, pasta or curry for a quick and tasty dinner.
Visit our website
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

There's a new dog-friendly cafe to check out in Dublin 14!

Add this Baldoyle bagel spot to your list

Our top picks for the Dublin Fringe 2021

Day out on the bike: The best places to eat when cycling around Dublin

You may also love

Day out on the bike: The best places to eat when cycling around Dublin

How to win the ultimate back garden BBQ experience hosted by a Michelin Star chef

Guinness and Baste team up to create an insanely delicious BBQ kit to enjoy this summer

WIN: A wild Wicklow gin experience and luxury stay in BrookLodge hotel for two

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.