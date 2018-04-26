Sponsored

Looking For A Home In Dublin? Ulster Bank Is Offering Five Benefits To First Time Buyers Right Now

Know anyone who's on the house hunt?

Red Brick House Dublin

What does "conveyancing" mean?

Could you explain what ERC is? How many times in your life have you used the term "gazumping"?

If you're positively flabbergasted by all of the above questions, I'm afraid you're not very well informed in the mortgage terminology department... but then again, most people aren't.

The point we're trying to make here is that when you're buying your first gaff, you need all the help you can get. 

Since you clicked on this article, the chances are you're at that point in your life where you're sick to death of pouring money down the drain on rent every single month and you're thinking hard about getting your very first house, but you're also looking for the best deal possible.

If that's you, let us introduce you to Ulster Bank's newest offer. Not only will they simplify all the mortgage jargon for you (we know you're now dying to know what gazumping actually means), but they're also now offering a five-pronged offer to sweeten their mortgage deals for first time buyers.

Here's everything you get from an Ulster Bank First Five Mortgage 

1. Great low rates for First Time Buyer

How low, you ask? We're talking rates from as little as 2.85%. That low. 

2. 50% off home insurance in year 1

So you'll be secure in the knowledge that your home is safe while saving some mulla at the same time.

3. €25,000 in life insurance cover in year 1

Further adding to you and your other half's sense of security.

4. Free valuation on the home you’re buying

That's one less thing you have to fork out for when sussing out your new gaff.

5. €1,500 towards legal fees

This is the pièce de résistance, the cherry on top of all the other savings you'll make with this deal.

Happy Couple Home Andrew Welch 229148 Unsplash

Sound like something you'd consider? 

Click HERE for more info about how Ulster Bank can help you with their First Five Mortgage.

You And Five Mates Can Bag A FREE Evening Of Asian Cuisine And Bowling — Here's How
You And Five Mates Can Bag A FREE Evening Of Asian Cuisine And Bowling — Here's How
Hidden Down A Lane In Smithfield A New Sushi Bar Is Rolling Out Some Serious Eats
Hidden Down A Lane In Smithfield A New Sushi Bar Is Rolling Out Some Serious Eats
PICS: Live Where The Mountains Meet The City In These New Rathfarnham Homes
PICS: Live Where The Mountains Meet The City In These New Rathfarnham Homes
You Can Now Buy a Repeal Jumper With Maser's Iconic Artwork On It
You Can Now Buy a Repeal Jumper With Maser's Iconic Artwork On It

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety

