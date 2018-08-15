Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Why Phibsborough Is The Perfect Place To Live

Trying to find your first home can be a strenuous task. There are so many things to consider including price, amenities and distance from work. Once you focus on your ideal area though, things get a lot easier.

Phibsborough in Dublin 7 is within walking distance of the city centre and boasts great bars, cute cafés and lots of hidden gems.

Here are some reasons to make Phibsborough your new home...

1. It was recently named one of the coolest areas in Europe

That's right, Time Out magazine recently included Phibsborough in its list of the the 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

The publication cited the area's 'modern cafés and charming shops' and also noted that 'former residents like the writer James Joyce add to the neighbourhood’s allure'.

There ya are now. Buy a gaff in Phibsborough and your street cred will go through the roof.

2. Transport links

With the Luas line having recently expanded to Phibsborough, travel around Dublin has become a lot easier.

Dublin Bus numbers 4 and 38 link the area with Blackrock and Blanchardstown respectively, covering both the north and southside of Dublin.

3. Town is but a stroll away

However, you'll hardly need a lift most of the time with O'Connell Street about a 15 minute walk away.

4. As is Croke Park

Phibsborough is awash with colour on big GAA matchdays and many an All-Ireland winning hero has been toasted in the area over the years.

5. While the home of Irish soccer can be found in Phibsborough

Pride of the Northside, Bohemian FC play their home games at Dalymount Park.

The atmosphere in the ground on Friday nights is electric and is definitely an experience to tick off the bucket list.

6. The Back Page

One of the best recent additions to the Dublin pub scene, there are always events going on at this popular sports bar.

Worth a visit for the pizza alone.

7. Phibsborough Shopping Centre

Containing Leo Burdocks and Eddie Rockets with plans in place for a renovation.

8. Blessington Basin

Otherwise known as Dublin's 'secret garden' and a great spot to clear the head.

9. Coffee in Two Boys Brew

This North Circular Road spot is the place to go to wake up in the morning.

