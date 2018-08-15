Sponsored

Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Why Phibsborough Is The Perfect Place To Live

Minutes from the city centre...

Screen Shot 2018 08 31 At 15 05 36

Trying to find your first home can be a strenuous task. There are so many things to consider including price, amenities and distance from work. Once you focus on your ideal area though, things get a lot easier.

As part of our new series, Livin' Dublin, we've partnered with AIB to bring you the ‘Livin' Dublin’ series because we back your belief to find a home in Dublin.

Phibsborough in Dublin 7 is within walking distance of the city centre and boasts great bars, cute cafés and lots of hidden gems.

(Psst! Make sure you try AIB's handy mortgage calculator here to find out how much you're eligible to borrow!)

Here are some reasons to make Phibsborough your new home...

1. It was recently named one of the coolest areas in Europe

That's right, Time Out magazine recently included Phibsborough in its list of the the 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

The publication cited the area's 'modern cafés and charming shops' and also noted that 'former residents like the writer James Joyce add to the neighbourhood’s allure'.

There ya are now. Buy a gaff in Phibsborough and your street cred will go through the roof.

2. Transport links

With the Luas line having recently expanded to Phibsborough, travel around Dublin has become a lot easier.

Dublin Bus numbers 4 and 38 link the area with Blackrock and Blanchardstown respectively, covering both the north and southside of Dublin.

Screen Shot 2018 08 31 At 15 19 28

3. Town is but a stroll away

However, you'll hardly need a lift most of the time with O'Connell Street about a 15 minute walk away.

Screen Shot 2018 08 31 At 15 21 16

4. As is Croke Park

Phibsborough is awash with colour on big GAA matchdays and many an All-Ireland winning hero has been toasted in the area over the years.

Screen Shot 2018 08 31 At 15 22 53

5. While the home of Irish soccer can be found in Phibsborough

Pride of the Northside, Bohemian FC play their home games at Dalymount Park.

The atmosphere in the ground on Friday nights is electric and is definitely an experience to tick off the bucket list.

Screen Shot 2018 08 31 At 15 03 40

6. The Back Page

One of the best recent additions to the Dublin pub scene, there are always events going on at this popular sports bar.

Worth a visit for the pizza alone.

Screen Shot 2018 08 31 At 13 53 36

7. Phibsborough Shopping Centre

Containing Leo Burdocks and Eddie Rockets with plans in place for a renovation.

Screen Shot 2018 08 31 At 14 38 44

8. Blessington Basin

Otherwise known as Dublin's 'secret garden' and a great spot to clear the head.

Screen Shot 2018 08 31 At 14 36 57

9. Coffee in Two Boys Brew

This North Circular Road spot is the place to go to wake up in the morning.

Are you thinking about buying your first home? We've got your back. We've teamed up with AIB to bring you all you need to know about applying for a mortgage and buying your first home in our one-stop-shop mortgage hub. Keep an eye on the mortgage hub to guide you through your journey.

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

Lovin Admin

Written By

Lovin Admin

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Why Phibsborough Is The Perfect Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Why Phibsborough Is The Perfect Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons Clonsilla Is A Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons Clonsilla Is A Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Artane Is a Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Artane Is a Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Kimmage Is A Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Kimmage Is A Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons You Should Consider Moving To Cabra
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons You Should Consider Moving To Cabra
Livin Dublin: 10 Reasons Glasnevin Is One Of The Best Places To Live In Dublin
Livin Dublin: 10 Reasons Glasnevin Is One Of The Best Places To Live In Dublin
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons You Should Move To Raheny
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons You Should Move To Raheny
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Everyone Wants To Live In Dublin 8 Right Now
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Everyone Wants To Live In Dublin 8 Right Now
Ten Things To Do In Dublin This Week That Won't Cost You a Penny
Ten Things To Do In Dublin This Week That Won't Cost You a Penny
Five Simple Steps To Kick Start Your Mortgage Journey This Week
Five Simple Steps To Kick Start Your Mortgage Journey This Week
Jargon Buster - Complicated Mortgage Terms Explained In Plain English
Jargon Buster - Complicated Mortgage Terms Explained In Plain English
Archway Lager Is Hosting An Exclusive Irish Music Event Next Week
Archway Lager Is Hosting An Exclusive Irish Music Event Next Week
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons You Should Move To Raheny
Sponsored

Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons You Should Move To Raheny
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Everyone Wants To Live In Dublin 8 Right Now
Sponsored

Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Everyone Wants To Live In Dublin 8 Right Now
Ten Things To Do In Dublin This Week That Won't Cost You a Penny
Sponsored

Ten Things To Do In Dublin This Week That Won't Cost You a Penny
10 Things Only True Dubliners Would Understand
Feature

10 Things Only True Dubliners Would Understand

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
Dublin

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
Sponsored

First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
News

Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group