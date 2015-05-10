Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Kimmage Is A Great Place To Live

Close to the city and boasting some beautiful scenery...

Trying to find your first home can be a strenuous task. There are so many things to consider including price, amenities and distance from work. Once you focus on your ideal area though, things get a lot easier.

Lovin Dublin has partnered with AIB to bring you the ‘Livin' Dublin’ series because we back your belief to find a home in Dublin. Kimmage in Dublin 12 provides the perfect blend of city living with suburban life.

(Psst! Make sure you try AIB's handy mortgage calculator here to find out how much you're eligible to borrow!)



Take a look at some of the reasons why Kimmage should be your new home...

1. Eamon Ceannt Park

The definition of a hidden gem in Dublin. Boasting a tennis court which is open to the public, ample green space and even a velodrome for the cycling enthusiasts. Grab a picnic with friends when the sun is out and spend the day here.

2. Hungry Duck

As soon as you try the brunch menu at this much-loved spot, you'll want to come back for more.

3. Community Spirit

The people of Kimmage have a strong sense of pride in their community.

The Community Building team was founded in 2007 with the aim of bringing locals together through social activities while an active retirement group and youth club are also present in the area.

4. It's close to city while maintaining a suburban feel

While Kimmage answers all of your economic and social needs, if you do want to venture further, it won't take you long.

The area is minutes away from the city on the bus and about a 40-minute stroll.

5. Excellent school options

Choices for your children's education in the Kimmage area are plentiful.

There are a number of secondary schools nearby including Terenure College and Our Lady’s School on Templeogue Road. Both of these have junior schools while Scoil Mologa in Harolds Cross provides a gaelscoil option.

The aforementioned Terenure College also boasts a public swimming pool which is a great facility for mum and dad as well as the little ones.

6. There's plenty for fitness enthusiasts

The aforementioned Eamon Ceannt Park provides plenty of opportunity for outdoor workouts and there are a number of gyms in the area for those who prefer to work up a sweat indoors.

A Ben Dunne Gym is located on the Kimmage Road while there is also a branch of Crossfit Navitas in the area.

7. The Stoneboat

A family-friendly traditional local on the Sundrive Road and a fine spot for a bit of Sunday lunch.

Are you thinking about buying your first home? We've got your back. We've teamed up with AIB to bring you all you need to know about applying for a mortgage and buying your first home in our one-stop-shop mortgage hub. Keep an eye on the mortgage hub to guide you through your journey.



Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here