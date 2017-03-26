Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons You Should Consider Moving To Cabra

You can't beat the central location

Just north of the Phoenix Park and north-west of Stoneybatter sits the Dublin 7 suburb of Cabra.

Even though it’s so close to the city centre, it’s still got a community feel to it which is one of the reasons it’s grown so popular in recent years. If you’re thinking of making the move to Cabra, here are eight reasons why you should do it…

1. Town is practically on your doorstep

It’s 15 minutes by car or Luas into Dublin city centre and you can also hop on the bus and be there in less than 25 minutes.



2. Blanchardstown Shopping Centre has everything you need in one place

Only a 15 minute drive away, it has an Odeon cinema, high street shops like Topshop and River Island, cafés, Leisureplex, Nando's, a Kids club – the list goes on.

3. There’s plenty of green spaces

Cabra was specifically planned with neighbourhoods and housing in mind, meaning it’s still got lots of parks even though it’s so close to town. Plus, a lot of the houses tend to have bigger than average back gardens.

4. The Luas Green Line will get you around the city in no time

The extension of the Luas line last year from Broombridge all the way to Brides Glen has made travelling across the city a whole lot simpler. You can get to Dundrum Shopping Centre in 40 minutes and be at St Stephen's Green in just 25 minutes.

5. It’s got a village feel to it

Cabra’s got a strong local community and plenty of handy amenities. The ‘17 shops’ has everything from take-aways to coffee shops and a hardware store.

6. Phibsborough’s cafés and bars are only five minutes away

The perfect place to catch up with your mates over brunch.

7. Nearby Phoenix Park is perfect for a weekend stroll

Home to Áras an Uachtaráin and great for a bit of deer spotting.

8. Dublin Zoo

We guarantee you’ll want to keep coming back once you’ve paid a visit, no matter what age you are.

9. Cabra has some great local institutions

Clarke's Home Bakery has been around for more than 50 years and you can’t beat The Homestead if you’re on the lookout for a new local.

