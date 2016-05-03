Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Everyone Wants To Live In Dublin 8 Right Now

Have you noticed everyone's looking to buy in Dublin 8?

It's one of the most historically and culturally rich areas in the heart of leafy Dublin, but it's got a bustling urban feel, too.

It's no surprise it's at the top of the list for many first-time buyers.

Here's why D8 is pretty great.

1. It has the nicest strolls in Dublin

The Grand Canal in Dublin 8 has to be one of the most Instagrammed walks in Dublin and for good reason.

It's always packed during the summer months, but really comes into its own in autumn when the leafy suburbs are at their finest. Wrap up, grab a coffee and perch yourself on a bench to watch the canal boats sway.

You really could be anywhere.

2. Amazing transport links

Living so close to town provides you with an array of public transport options.

The Luas red line can be accessed from St. James' Hospital while the green line is met at Charlemont. A short walk into town will also lead you to numerous other stops.

The 16 Dublin Bus, meanwhile, will take you from Leonard's Corner all the way to the airport.

You'll never see the back of a taxi again.

3. Great schools

Just because you live near the city doesn't mean your children should have to travel to the suburbs for their education.

Highly-regarded schools such as Mater Dei on James' Street and Portobello Educate Together call Dublin 8 their home.

4. Bucket List Brunch spots

The majority of Dublin's best brunches are situated in Dublin 8. Our top picks? Grove Road for an old reliable, Bibis when the weather is good (sit outside, obvs), and Noshington because the black pudding. is. immense.

5. Culture vultures will always be busy

Dublin 8 is one of the most historically steeped areas in the city - with tonnes for both tourists and locals to explore. Christchurch Cathedral is just one of the places where you can get your history fix - and there are Culture Date with Dublin 8 events year round.

6. It boasts some of the best pubs in Dublin

After the summer we've just had, I don't think there's a sinner who isn't aware of The (frankly iconic) Barge pub by now. It's where the city's young professionals and students flock to enjoy summer pints by the canal, and after-work drinks year-round.

In Winter, we recommend moving up the road a bit to one of the most failsafe pubs in Dublin, The Headline, where you'll always bump into someone you know. Last year, they turned the upstairs into a gin bar where they run a massively popular gin club.

7. Vicar St.

One of Ireland's most popular venues, this spot has played host to some of the biggest music, comedy and acting talent in the world.

Amazing acts like Dara O' Briain, Foil Arms And Hog and the Dublin Legends regularly take to the stage.

It's also home to the Dublin Podcast Festival, and will see live performances of the massively successful Blindboy podcast in October.

8. It's home to some of the most charming red bricks in the city

Some of the most distinctive housing in Dublin can be found in D8, with the mid-terrace redbricks hiding deceptively high roofs and spacious interiors, as well as some of the most eye-catching doors around.

9. The Guinness Storehouse

You couldn't list the merits of Dublin 8 without a mention for the Guinness Storehouse, Ireland's most popular tourist attraction.

Of course, it's the home of Ireland's beloved and most famous beer, Guinness, and people flock from all around the world for a tour of the brewery and sip of the black stuff on the rooftop looking out over the rooftops of Dublin 8.

Perfection.

