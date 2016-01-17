Livin Dublin: 10 Reasons Glasnevin Is One Of The Best Places To Live In Dublin

When it comes to buying a home, deciding you're going to pitch your tent in Dublin city is the easy part. Once you've made that (very good) call - the real fun is in exploring all the many corners of the city and its suburbs to choose where exactly to settle down.

First up - glorious Glasnevin.

From the red brick gaff-lined streets to the orchid-filled glasshouses of the Botanic Gardens... it's one of the dreamiest districts in Dubland.

Here are 10 reasons we love this Dublin 9 'hood...

1. The Botanic Gardens

We've spent many a day wandering around this oasis of beauty and serenity.

Clears the head, teaches you something new every time you visit and results in plenty 'o' Instagrams.

Every day is made better with a trip here finished with an eclair and a cuppa in their cafe.

A brand new seafood addition is making waves here recently, too. Aqua Restaurant, Howth, will bring their experience of excellent seafood to Glasnevin at the newly reopened Botanic House restaurant.

Perfection does exist.

2. The Washerwoman

Heaven is a place on earth in The Washerwoman on Glasnevin Hill.

A former idyllic cottage built in the 1700s and now a buzzing and bustling restaurant that serves crowds of Glasnevinians every week.

Brunch goals.

3. Where would you get better neighbours...

... than the likes of Drumcondra, Santry and Phibsborough?

Everything you could ever need is a mere stone's throw away.

4. The people and pets...

... are honest to goodness just better craic.

Who's with me?

5. Glasnevin Cemetery

Tourists come from far and wide to visit Glasnevin Cemetary, so imagine having it on your doorstep.

Tours of the museum and the cemetery should be on every Dubliner's bucket list.

Even Ariana Grande has paid a visit to this famous resting place.

"We want to share their stories and times with you through tours of the cemetery, a visit to the museum or through a genealogy search for your family history." Glasnevin Cemetery Museum

6. The #gaffgoals on every corner...

No better reason to move here.

7. McMahons of Botanic Avenue

One of our favourite spots to plant ourselves outside of during summer months - and with a massive range of vegan and vegetarian options, it's the perfect place for health nuts.

Two words. Pancake cake. It's real, people.

8. It's home to the best chipper in Dublin

Yep - good ol' Macari's.

They've been saving lives for years.

Including mine - many a time.

Extra curry sauce please.

9. AND it's home to DCU

DC who? DCU.

And more importantly, The Helix Theatre. Home of one of the most popular pantos in Dublin *Yes, the C-word IS approaching* - and there's a stellar line-up of entertainment year-round.

There are loads of open events on campus too, like Culture Nights, and of course the DCU fashion show which draws massive crowds every year.

10. Le Petit Café

Quite possibly the most hidden gem in all of Dublin, you'll find this lovely little café tucked away on Saint Pappin Road.

From tasty cakes and delish sambos to some of the best coffees we've tasted - this foodie haven deserves to be discovered.

