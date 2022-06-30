Making summer plans? Check out these epic All Out Summer Adventures in Dublin and Mayo

Don't miss these unforgettable adventure trips this summer...

Planning a weekend away with pals? If you like the sound of adventure activities, tasty food and fresh pints, you won't want to miss this...

Rockshore is giving you and your mates the chance to experience the ultimate All Out Summer Adventure, by running some unforgettable coastal trips over the next few months.

Collaborating with adventure partners Pure Magic and Big Style, Rockshore are putting fun and freedom at the centre of your summer plans by running four unreal adventure experiences throughout the summer, including Coastal Adventure Trips in Co. Mayo and City Sea Escapes in Dublin. All experiences offer guests some exciting adventure activities, tasty food and, of course, delicious pints of Rockshore.

Sadly, the first Coastal Adventure Trip in Mayo with Pure Magic is already sold out, but the good news is there will be more All Out Summer Adventures running throughout the summer!

So, here's what's in store...

City Sea Escapes with Pure Magic

Rockshore are running two City Sea Escapes with Pure Magic this summer, taking place in Dublin on Thursday 22 July and Thursday 29 July. These experiences include a guided SUP tour with Pure Magic in Sandycove, a voucher for some delicious pub grub and pints at McLoughlin's Bar in Dun Laoghaire and a Rockshore adventure kit including a barrel bag, beach towel and beanie - all for just €50! Tickets will be available from 7 and 14 of July here.

Coastal Adventure Trips in Mayo with Big Style

Or if you fancy heading out West this summer, Rockshore are running two Coastal Adventure Trips in Co. Mayo with Big Style, taking place on 12 to 14 and 19 to 21 August. These trips includes 2 nights' B&B at Big Style Lodge in Mayo, activities such as stand up paddle boarding, surfing and sauna, dinner on both nights, live music from The Riptide Movement on one night and a Rockshore adventure kit. Ideal for any thrill-seekers looking for a jam-packed weekend of adventure.

City Sea Escapes in Dublin with Big Style

Finally, if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of Dublin city for a day, Rockshore have also teamed up with Big Style for another set of City Sea Escapes in Dun Laoghaire, running on Thursday 4 and Wednesday 10 August. These adventures include a guided SUP tour with Big Style in Dun Laoghaire, a voucher for some fish 'n' chips and pints at McLoughlin's Bar and a Rockshore adventure kit.

Find out more about Rockshore's All Out Summer Adventures HERE.

Making summer plans? Find out more about Rockshore's All Out Summer experiences over on their socials.

Please drink responsibly.