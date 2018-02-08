Sponsored

Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present

It's running for two days only...

Chocolate Balls

Ah Valentine's Day, a time for sickening levels of romance, the soppiest of cards and, most importantly of all, chocolate.

To celebrate the lovey-doviest day of the year, and following the success of similar events in the past, Maltesers is once again setting up personalisation stations in Dunnes Stores locations around Dublin and Ireland where you can pick up Maltesers Teasers gift boxes with your other half's name written all over it.

And if that's not what love is all about, we're honestly not sure what is.

Know anybody who'd fancy one of these?

Maltesers Aoife

So that'd be at least one part of your Valentine's present all wrapped up in a neat little bow.

However, you'll have to act fast if you want to grab one of these gift boxes: the personalisation stations are around for just two days only.

On Saturday February 10, you'll be able to find these stations at the following Dunnes Stores locations: Cornelscourt in Co. Dublin, Blanchardstown in Dublin 15, Donaghmede in Dublin 13, Tallaght in Dublin 24 and Dungarvan in Co. Waterford.

On Sunday February 11, you'll be able to find these stations at the following Dunnes Stores locations: Jetland in Co. Limerick, Ennis in Co. Clare, Briarhill in Co. Galway, Ballyvolane in Co. Cork and Charlestown Finglas in Dublin 11.

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
Lovin Getaways: Are You Tempted By This Couple's Deal For A Relaxing Stay In Maryborough Hotel?
Lovin Getaways: Are You Tempted By This Couple's Deal For A Relaxing Stay In Maryborough Hotel?
Seven Exciting Things Your Poor, Sad Single Friends Can Do In Dublin This Valentine's Day
Seven Exciting Things Your Poor, Sad Single Friends Can Do In Dublin This Valentine's Day
The EuroMillions Jackpot Is Now €116M — Here Are Seven Absurd Things You Could Do In Ireland With That Kind Of Cash
The EuroMillions Jackpot Is Now €116M — Here Are Seven Absurd Things You Could Do In Ireland With That Kind Of Cash
Five Reasons You Might Want To Check Out Dublin's Newest Dating App
Five Reasons You Might Want To Check Out Dublin's Newest Dating App
Did You See These Claw Machines Pop Up On The Streets Of Dublin Over The Weekend?
Did You See These Claw Machines Pop Up On The Streets Of Dublin Over The Weekend?
Here's How You Can Win An ENTIRE Year's Membership At Any Club Vitae Gym Around The Country
Here's How You Can Win An ENTIRE Year's Membership At Any Club Vitae Gym Around The Country
These Modern Dublin Homes Are Open For Viewings This Month — Take A Look Inside
These Modern Dublin Homes Are Open For Viewings This Month — Take A Look Inside
Lovin Getaways: Have A Relaxing Stay At Galgorm Resort & Spa Using This Special Offer
Lovin Getaways: Have A Relaxing Stay At Galgorm Resort & Spa Using This Special Offer
10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
Fancy Bagging A Free Asian Dinner And Wine For Four Friends? Here's Your Chance
Fancy Bagging A Free Asian Dinner And Wine For Four Friends? Here's Your Chance
A 'Connected Fitness & Health' Event Is Taking Place In Tallaght Next Week
A 'Connected Fitness & Health' Event Is Taking Place In Tallaght Next Week
PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
Lifestyle

PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
Sponsored

Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Lifestyle

This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
News

Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Food and Drink

An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant
Food and Drink

Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin