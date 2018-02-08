Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present

Ah Valentine's Day, a time for sickening levels of romance, the soppiest of cards and, most importantly of all, chocolate.

To celebrate the lovey-doviest day of the year, and following the success of similar events in the past, Maltesers is once again setting up personalisation stations in Dunnes Stores locations around Dublin and Ireland where you can pick up Maltesers Teasers gift boxes with your other half's name written all over it.

And if that's not what love is all about, we're honestly not sure what is.

Know anybody who'd fancy one of these?

So that'd be at least one part of your Valentine's present all wrapped up in a neat little bow.

However, you'll have to act fast if you want to grab one of these gift boxes: the personalisation stations are around for just two days only.

On Saturday February 10, you'll be able to find these stations at the following Dunnes Stores locations: Cornelscourt in Co. Dublin, Blanchardstown in Dublin 15, Donaghmede in Dublin 13, Tallaght in Dublin 24 and Dungarvan in Co. Waterford.

On Sunday February 11, you'll be able to find these stations at the following Dunnes Stores locations: Jetland in Co. Limerick, Ennis in Co. Clare, Briarhill in Co. Galway, Ballyvolane in Co. Cork and Charlestown Finglas in Dublin 11.