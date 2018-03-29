Sponsored

You And Five Friends Can Get A FREE Mao Meal This Easter — Here's How

Right here, right Mao

Easter is an important time of year to us for a very special reason... as it allows us to eat like the proverbial pig.

But while everybody else will no doubt be there stuffing themselves with Easter eggs, we recommend you go down a healthier route without sacrificing on taste.

With that in mind, we've teamed up with Mao At Home to give away an evening of delicious food to a lovely member of our audience and five of their besty friends — so you can all be healthy together, yay! 

This prize is courtesy of Mao At Home, who are passionate about goodness and delivering the "real flavours of Asian cuisine." Using the freshest of ingredients, the Mao team create dishes that are not only tasty but guilt-free too!

Take a peek at their menu below...

Mao 4

Now that's mao like it (we regret nothing).

For your chance to win dinner from Mao At Home for six sent straight to your door, simply tag someone you'd share it with in the comment section below.

Best of luck!

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

