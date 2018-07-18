We're Sending A FREE Thai Takeaway To A Lucky Reader Every Sunday For The Next Month — Here's How To Bag One

We're celebrating the fact that EVERY main course in Mao At Home will cost less than €10 until August 26

You know what's a great way to finish your week? Treating yourself to a tasty li'l takeaway.



If you agree with us on that point, and we bet you do, then you need to know about Mao's whopper new deal — and how we're celebrating it.

Until August 26, every main course on Mao's menu will cost €9.95 only. Meaning you don't have to worry about breaking the bank with your weekly guilt-free treat... tell EVERYONE!

To celebrate this whopper offer from the restaurant who promises to deliver the "real flavours of Asian cuisine" using the freshest of ingredients, we're going to pick a different winner every Sunday for the whole month and send them a FREE Mao at Home Thai takeaway.

We're just nice like that.

Now allow us to tempt you with their offerings...

Your mouth is watering just the tiniest bit right now, isn't it?



For your chance to win a free Mao meal for you and a friend, simply tag someone you'd share it with in the comment section below!

If you don't manage to win our prize, don't fret, you can still avail of Mao’s Summer Madness €9.95 offer until August 26th from any of their 9 Dublin locations- Ballinteer, Blanchardstown, Clondalkin, Donnybrook, Dun Laoghaire, Dundrum Town Centre, Lucan, The Square Tallaght or Stillorgan... so get ordering now!

This competition is valid from 18/07/18 to 26/07/18. By entering this competition you agree to our Terms and Conditions.



