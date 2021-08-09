McDonald’s launches 14 days of Summer Surprise offers available exclusively on their app

We love a surprise, it has to be said. Especially surprises as delicious as this one. McDonald's has launched 14 days of special surprises available to us on their app, and we're drooling.

From today (August 9th), you can find exclusive offers on the app, meaning your lunches, post-work bite or hunger-buster snack may be something seriously mouth-watering this week and next. And to kick things off, today you will be able to get your lips around an Extra Value Meal & Cheeseburger for a mere €7.50. Eyes are widening and bellies are rumbling at the thoughts of it.

All you have to do is download the McDonald's App from the Google Play Store or the App Store and you'll have the chance to get exclusive McDonald's offers before everyone else! From today, the deals will be released daily, so you'll have to keep those hungry eyes peeled. Some of the other offers that you may just see popping up might be a €2 Quarter Pounder™ with Cheese, Big Mac® and Fries for €3.90 or a Veggie Deluxe or Veggie Dippers and Fries for only €3.90.

Offers are redeemable through the app and can be used at the Drive Thru and at Walk-In takeaway services across restaurants nationwide. Once you have downloaded and registered for the McDonald’s app, the Summer Surprises will automatically appear for you, and new deals will appear daily. Once the deal is activated on the App, the offer can be redeemed for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes this offer can no longer be redeemed and will automatically expire. Simples!

Want to get your hands on some of the McDonald's Summer Surprises? There will be a new deal every day on the McDonald's app, so make sure to download it today! Head here to find out more. The app is free to download in Ireland, so there's no reason not to treat yourself to some wonderfully tasty surprises this summer.

Brought to you by McDonald's.