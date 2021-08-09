McDonald’s launches 14 days of Summer Surprise offers available exclusively on their app

By Brian Dillon

August 9, 2021 at 12:20pm

Sponsored

Share:
McDonald’s launches 14 days of Summer Surprise offers available exclusively on their app

We love a surprise, it has to be said. Especially surprises as delicious as this one. McDonald's has launched 14 days of special surprises available to us on their app, and we're drooling.

From today (August 9th), you can find exclusive offers on the app, meaning your lunches, post-work bite or hunger-buster snack may be something seriously mouth-watering this week and next. And to kick things off, today you will be able to get your lips around an Extra Value Meal & Cheeseburger for a mere €7.50. Eyes are widening and bellies are rumbling at the thoughts of it.

 

 

All you have to do is download the McDonald's App from the Google Play Store or the App Store and you'll have the chance to get exclusive McDonald's offers before everyone else! From today, the deals will be released daily, so you'll have to keep those hungry eyes peeled. Some of the other offers that you may just see popping up might be a €2 Quarter Pounder™ with Cheese, Big Mac® and Fries for €3.90 or a Veggie Deluxe or Veggie Dippers and Fries for only €3.90.

 

 

Offers are redeemable through the app and can be used at the Drive Thru and at Walk-In takeaway services across restaurants nationwide. Once you have downloaded and registered for the McDonald’s app, the Summer Surprises will automatically appear for you, and new deals will appear daily. Once the deal is activated on the App, the offer can be redeemed for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes this offer can no longer be redeemed and will automatically expire. Simples!

Want to get your hands on some of the McDonald's Summer Surprises? There will be a new deal every day on the McDonald's app, so make sure to download it today! Head here to find out more. The app is free to download in Ireland, so there's no reason not to treat yourself to some wonderfully tasty surprises this summer.

Brought to you by McDonald's.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Share:

Latest articles

Looking to become the next big thing on TikTok? Find out everything you need to know with this online course

Five vegetarian dishes to try in Dublin this weekend

How to make these outrageous Oreo Brownies at home

It's time to return to your local and claim your free Jameson Ginger Lime

You may also love

It's time to return to your local and claim your free Jameson Ginger Lime

Hop House 13 Summer Sizzle: the outdoor foodie experience that has us drooling

Queen Latifah replaces Denzel Washington as The Equalizer

Brand new cultural experience brings an added spark to the Guinness Storehouse

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.