Miriam Mullins goes ‘farm to fridge’ in brand new series exploring Irish yogurt

Brought to you by the National Dairy Council

The influencer is lifting the lid on the Irish yogurt boom.

Whether it’s providing a deliciously creamy base for our smoothies, partnering beautifully with granola and fruit during breakfast time or satisfying our 3pm hunger slump, Irish yogurt plays a key role in our diet.

Irish yogurt is a culinary mainstay, but have you ever wondered what goes into every tub, pot and glass? There’s the nutritional value of course – yogurt is a source of protein, calcium and iodine. There’s also the fact that Ireland’s grass-based system means cows graze outdoors most days of the year, resulting in naturally nutritious milk. But this key info is just a small part of the Irish yogurt story. After all, Ireland’s dairy farming history is over 6,000 years long, but modern technology has transformed – and is transforming – how we make, supply and eat yogurt today.

In a brand new series, in conjunction with the National Dairy Council and as part of the European Milk Forum Initiative, Irish influencer Miriam Mullins will be making the journey from farm to fridge to discover the ins and outs of Irish yogurt.

Throughout Farm to Fridge, Miriam will meet the farmers, producers and suppliers who play essential roles in the food system of Irish yogurt. The series will also shine a light on how we, as consumers, can support local farmers, innovation and communities by choosing Irish yogurt.

In the first episode, The Farm, Miriam makes her way to the rebel county to meet Cork farmer Kieran Daly. Here, she witnesses firsthand how Ireland’s natural environment creates the highest quality milk. The duo also chat about Kieran’s family heritage and what day-to-day life looks like on the farm.

In The Processor, the second instalment of Farm To Fridge, Miriam ventures out to Glenilen Farm, where she is joined by founder Alan Kingston to explore how local milk is transformed into delicious natural yogurt. This episode also highlights the beautiful blend of traditional know-how, new technology and sustainable trends that powers Irish yogurt production.

The final episode of Farm to Fridge, The Retailer, sees Miriam meet Dave Sheehan, a dairy buyer for Musgrave’s SuperValu in Bantry. The pair take a deep dive into changing shopper habits as they explore the yogurt boom. This episode also demonstrates how choosing local supports communities and sustainability.

