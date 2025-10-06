Search icon

Sponsored

06th Oct 2025

Miriam Mullins meets a dairy farmer in new series exploring Ireland’s yogurt boom

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by the National Dairy Council

The Irish influencer rolled up her sleeves and got the chance to meet the delightful cows that call West Cork home.

We spoon it into our protein shakes and serve it with fruit for a quick dessert, but have you ever considered the origin story behind your favourite Irish yogurt? Irish influencer Miriam Mullins is on a mission to do exactly that.

Farm to Fridge is a video series charting Miriam’s exploration of Irish yogurt, and it’s part of the European Milk Forum Initiative.

In the first episode, Miriam starts at the very beginning and ventures out to Ardea, Balinacarriga in West Cork to meet Kieran Daly on his family farm.

Kieran is a first-generation dairy farmer, who made the switch from beef. Now, he runs his dairy farm with his sister Katie and with support from his dad, his brothers, and, of course, his ever-helpful pup Beau.

In the episode, Kieran gives Miriam an insight into what life looks like on an Irish dairy farm, and that starts with a morning milking at 7am. After that, the pair move the cows to fresh fields of grass, and then there are plenty of jobs that need doing before an evening milking. It’s hard work, but Kieran is happy to do whatever it takes to keep his herd happy and healthy.

A key ingredient in the recipe to cow happiness? Grass. Thanks to Ireland’s mild climate, Kieran’s cows graze on lush green grass for most of the year. As he puts it himself, “There are three things that matter most – grass, grass and more grass.”

In addition to animal welfare and keeping a happy herd, Kieran also works to implement sustainability practices on his farm. He tells Miriam how he uses clover in reseeding to reduce chemical fertilisers, maintains hedgerows to support biodiversity and recycles water to cut down on waste.

As the episode highlights, Kieran is proud of his farming operations. His milk is sent to a local co-op supporting Irish businesses and ultimately ends up in the yogurts we buy on the shelves.

Keep your eyes peeled for episode two of Farm to Fridge, which will see Miriam pop by Glenilen Farm to explore how local milk is transformed into delicious natural yogurt.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

Award

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

By Ava Keady

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

food

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

By Ava Keady

Outrage as much-loved bookstore damaged in arson attack

arson attack

Outrage as much-loved bookstore damaged in arson attack

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Three ways to give your potatoes a glow up this National Potato Day

Three ways to give your potatoes a glow up this National Potato Day

By Sarah McKenna

Miriam Mullins goes ‘farm to fridge’ in brand new series exploring Irish yogurt

Miriam Mullins goes ‘farm to fridge’ in brand new series exploring Irish yogurt

By Sarah McKenna

Eat, drink, do: Your guide to livin’ like a local in Athy

Eat, drink, do: Your guide to livin’ like a local in Athy

By Sarah McKenna

Learn to cook like a Nonna at this Italian culinary workshop

Learn to cook like a Nonna at this Italian culinary workshop

By Sarah McKenna

August Event Guide: What’s on in Ireland this month?

August Event Guide: What’s on in Ireland this month?

By Sarah McKenna

ICYMI: Four highlights from the 55th anniversary of the Liberties Festival

ICYMI: Four highlights from the 55th anniversary of the Liberties Festival

By Sarah McKenna

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

metrolink

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

By Ava Keady

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

By Ava Keady

3 Oktoberfest 2025 events to check out in Dublin

oktoberfest

3 Oktoberfest 2025 events to check out in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Two Dublin bookshops longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award

Two Dublin bookshops longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award

By Ava Keady

Molly Malone statue boarded up amid controversial touching debate

Dublin

Molly Malone statue boarded up amid controversial touching debate

By Ava Keady

Netflix has a new No 1 show but here’s how much it’s based on truth

house of guinness

Netflix has a new No 1 show but here’s how much it’s based on truth

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

10 pumpkin patches near Dublin to check out over autumn

10 pumpkin patches near Dublin to check out over autumn

By Ava Keady

Green light given for €10 billion MetroLink rail line

Dublin

Green light given for €10 billion MetroLink rail line

By Ava Keady

Hazel Chu opens up about feeling lonely after breast cancer diagnosis

breast cancer

Hazel Chu opens up about feeling lonely after breast cancer diagnosis

By lovindublin

New Dublin Bus route to be launched next month

Dublin

New Dublin Bus route to be launched next month

By Ava Keady

Fan favourite Christmas attraction to make a return to Dublin

Christmas

Fan favourite Christmas attraction to make a return to Dublin

By Ava Keady

Three ways to give your potatoes a glow up this National Potato Day

Three ways to give your potatoes a glow up this National Potato Day

By Sarah McKenna

Load more stories