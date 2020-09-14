Close

Müller launches new Icelandic Style Skyr and it's creamy and high in protein

By Brian Dillon

September 14, 2020 at 11:29am

Sponsored

© Pic: Müller Corner

Müller Corner has launched its brand new Icelandic Style Skyr and we are quite excited to try it. The new Müller Corner Icelandic Style Skyr is thick and creamy and comes with delicious whole nut granola.

If you haven't tried Skyr before, well now is a great time to do it as it has been given a Müller twist. Müller are bringing out three delicious flavours of the Icelandic-style treat.

The three delicious flavours to choose from with delicious granola are:
• Raspberry and hazelnut granola
• Nuts and chocolate balls granola
• Banana and almond granola.

If you’re looking for a delicious snack, the new Müller Corner Icelandic Style Skyr is ideal. It's packed with 13g of protein per pot and tastes Müllerlicious! Why not try it yourself? Find out more here.

Müller and Müller Corner are registered trademarks of the Müller Group.

