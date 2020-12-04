Close

Mural pops up on Baggot Street to encourage us to become a Secret Santa this Christmas

By Brian Dillon

December 4, 2020 at 5:29pm

Sponsored

A mural has popped up on Baggot Street, encouraging us Dubs to become a Secret Santa this Christmas. 

Is there someone in your life you think deserves a nice surprise? Maybe you have the best Mam in the world. Perhaps your sibling could use a treat (even though they wreck your head sometimes). Maybe your local postman is the most wonderful postman.

Whoever you want to treat this Christmas, this is a super cute way to do it.

Ireland is known for its generous population and Cadbury Ireland has commissioned this lovely mural on Baggot Street to encourage us to get involved in their Secret Santa campaign. They're allowing us to secretly send chocolate to someone we love and appreciate around Ireland. Sounds delicious, sign me up

How does it work?

The best part is that Cadbury is launching their Secret Santa Postal Service on December 9, so they do all the work for us. Simply head to SecretSanta.Cadbury.ie.

Choose from their wonderful selection of Cadbury DairyMilk Bars including Cadbury DairyMilk, Cadbury Wholenut, Cadbury Fruit & Nut, Cadbury Winter Wonderland, Cadbury Caramel and what some might call the greatest combo of all time, Cadbury Oreo.

Simply choose the chocolate treats you want to send them and fill out their details. Cadbury will take care of the rest. Oh, and the delivery is totally free.

Alternatively, you can visit your local store and stock up on chocolatey goodies for the Cadbury lover in your life.

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service is open from 11am to 7pm daily after Wednesday, December 9.

If you're going to gift someone with one of these mouth-watering Cadbury gift ideas, why not add a bit of fun and mystery to it by doing it in secret? It can be done for anyone in the Republic of Ireland the comfort of your own couch by heading here.

Sponsored By
Become a Secret Santa this Christmas and Give Chocolate Secretly To Someone You Love. For more information visit SecretSanta.Cadbury.ie.
