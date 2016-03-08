There Will Be 10% Off Takeaway Dishes Around Ireland On Tuesday

And proceeds from each dish sold will be donated to a good cause

You’re halfway through the slog that is January and you’ve been on your very best behaviour thus far, so we reckon you’ve earned a treat — so why not get a takeaway this week?

Since tomorrow is National Takeaway Tuesday, the folks over at Just Eat are cutting 10% off the cost of all dishes you order by card.

Not only will you get your dinner served up for less mulla than usual, but 10% of the price you pay will also be donated to Peter McVerry Trust, a charity combating homelessness in Dublin.

If you’d like to avail of this offer, all you need to do is enter the National Takeaway Tuesday promotional code that will be posted on Just Eat's social channels tomorrow.

Now all you have to do is figure out what you’re in the mood for, maybe one of the following tickles your fancy...

Guilt-free salad from Chopped

A BBQ feast from Pitt Bros

Thai green curry, Ireland's favourite dish, from Diep

Or meat-free deliciousness from Umi Falafel

But this deal isn't just available in Dublin, hungry folks around the country can get involved at award-winning spots like...

Danolla's Diner & Takeaway in Castlebar, Co. Mayo

Gino's Diner in Dundalk, Co. Louth

Burrito Loco in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Aaaand now our belly’s rumbling.

To avail of this offer, just keep an eye on @justeatie on Twitter and the Just Eat Ireland Facebook page to get the 10% off promotional code for National Takeaway Tuesday.