Need A Break From Beer Gardens? Here's An Alternative Way To Cool Down In Dublin During The Heatwave

And no, it ain't ice cream...

We're currently experiencing some of the hottest temperatures in Ireland in more than 40 years, so we're trying desperately to keep ourselves cool whatever way we can.

Let's be real, no one wants a SUL.

(Sweaty upper lip)

Many have flocked to the beer gardens to refresh themselves with copious amounts of chilled pints, but today we'd like to explore an alternative way to keep yourself at a comfortable temperature during this weirdly hot weather: froyo.

Way back in 2010, the folks behind Mooch decided to set up one of Ireland's very first dedicated froyo bars in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. Eight years and four stores later, we think it's probably safe to say that Dubliners are fans of what Mooch has to offer.

Just to be clear here, frozen yogurt most certainly is not the same thing as ice cream — froyo is both fat free and gluten free, so you can still keep working on that beach bod while you indulge.

For that reason, we love it.

Also, it's guaranteed not to give you a hangover!

Goals.

Mooch have several flavours of frozen yogurt to choose from, including natural, peanut butter, strawberry, chocolate and salted caramel. They tend to change their flavours so you're always in for a surprise upon arrival.

There's also dozens of toppings, like pieces of your favourite chocolate bars, chunks of meringue, seasonal fresh fruit and nuts as well as a whole load of sauces - melted Kinder Bueno is one of our faves!

Mix all that together and you've got yourself one hell of a treat.

But one problem does immediately present itself... which combination do you choose?!

You can go completely sinful and cover it in chocolate, jellies and sauce or if you're feelin' that health buzz load it up with fruit and some vegan friendly ice cream.

Ideal.

You'll find Mooch locations at Dawson Street, Dundrum, Greystones and Blanchardstown.

Tempted to treat yourself to a Mooch during this heatwave? Let us know in the comments.

