Need a laptop for the college year? Here's how to be in with a chance of winning one

By Brian Dillon

September 16, 2020 at 5:30pm

Sponsored

Summer has passed and a new academic year begins. While students all around the country get themselves ready for the semester ahead, you might be considering a new laptop to carry you through.

Between assignments, presentations and online classes (and maybe a cheeky bit of Netflix in between), a good laptop is essential for the students of 2020.

And if you're in the market for a new one that will be the ideal machine for all of the above, then you're definitely going to want to keep reading.

Because we have teamed up with Currys PC World to give college students the chance to get their hands on just that. One lucky college-goer will win an ACER 715 15.6" Chromebook - Intel® Pentium®, 128 GB eMMC, Grey.

Doesn't that sound like a gorgeous prize? If you fancy being in with a chance of winning this fantastic giveaway, then there are a couple of ways to do so.

First of all, you can fill in the quick survey below. Simple!

Plus, the leading electrical retailer is also giving you the chance to win as well. When you purchase a participating laptop in-store or online (to the value of €399 or over) between 5th August and 11.59pm on 29th September 2020, you will have 32-42 days to submit the details from your receipt to enter. So make sure you hang onto your receipt!

1 in 20 people who answer correctly will be given the money back for their purchase! 1 in 20 is VERY good odds if you ask me.

 

Want to know more? Head to Currys.ie to find out more and to enter.
Create your own user feedback survey

Currys PC World is Ireland's leading electrical retailer.

Currys PC World offers more products, more knowledge and more advice for customers to make connected technology more accessible and affordable for everyone. They have the largest range of consumer electronics and deliver unrivalled customer experiences across 16 stores nationwide as well as online at Currys.ie.
