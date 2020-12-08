Close

Need a last-minute Secret Santa idea? We can help

By Brian Dillon

December 8, 2020 at 9:56am

Sponsored

Looking for a last-minute Secret Santa idea? We think this one will suffice. 

Ah, Christmas. What a DELICIOUS time of year, right? What we also love is the amount of joy that is to be spread. And 2020 really needs that.

So, why don't we combine the two? Cadbury has returned with their Secret Santa campaign, meaning that we get to easily send Chocolate to someone we love this year. What's even better is that we can do it anonymously (if you didn't get that from the name). I don't know about you, but I think this kind of mystery surprise adds so much fun and wholesome goodness to the art of gift-giving. And if you need a last-minute Secret Santa, it's ideal.

How exactly does it work?

Well, there's not much to actually be done on your end. You simply head to secretsanta.cadbury.ie to complete the process from the comfort of your couch.

You select the gift you wish to send them and fill out the details of the person you want to send it to. Then, Cadbury looks after the rest. The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service is available for us from December 9 and will be open daily between 11am and 7pm. Oh, and the delivery is free. It couldn't really be any simpler.

Alternatively, you can visit your local store and stock up on chocolatey goodies for the Cadbury lover in your life.

And lads, the range is quite gorgeous. Between their edible Christmas tree decorations, extravagant selection boxes and other Cadbury chocolate bits, it will be hard to choose which one you want to treat a loved one to.

Go on, why not add a little bit of fun to your gift-giving this year with a layer of mystery and intrigue. Whether it's a colleague who got you through a particularly challenging year in work, a friend you're thankful to have or a family member who deserves a special gift, this is a fun and thoughtful way to go about treating them.

To take part, simply head here.

Sponsored By
Become a Secret Santa this Christmas and Give Chocolate Secretly To Someone You Love. For more information visit SecretSanta.Cadbury.ie.
