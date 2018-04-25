PICS: Live Where The Mountains Meet The City In These New Rathfarnham Homes

Are you a first time buyer or are you looking to move into a new home? If you answered yes to either of those questions, you will want to know about White Pines from Ardstone Homes.

Located on Stocking Avenue in Rathfarnham, this brand new development of 175 A-rated houses is launching the first phase of high specification three- and four-bedroom homes this weekend.

On Saturday, April 28, house hunters are being invited to check out White Pines' fully furnished show homes, which have been designed by leading Interior Designer, Denise O’ Connor of Optimise Design. Unlike other new homes launches, where purchasers have to wait a number of months to occupy their new homes, at White Pines a significant number of houses are nearing completion, which means there will be a bustling community living in the development by early summer.

Why should they be interested, you ask? Let's see what White Pines has to offer...

The houses

With prices starting from €415,000, these two-storey houses boast contemporary exteriors of either full red brick front or a mixture of red brick and white render.

The three-bedroom terrace homes offer generous open plan kitchen dining area that opens onto the garden through large glazed patio doors, with a neat under stairs area to provide a separate space for a washing machine.

The four-bedroom end of terrace houses come in two different house types: front entrance and gable entrance. Both four-bedroom house types are spacious, with large living rooms to the front of the house and a light-filled open plan kitchen, utility and dining space to the rear.

The houses specifications include (deep breath) Quartz worktops, fire places, a package of Electrolux appliances, Cawley’s wardrobes, beautiful Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware, NorDan Alu-Clad extra-height windows for maximum natural light, NorDan Ntech Security front doors, a USB charging point in the Nolan Kitchen, energy efficient Hitachi Air to Water Heat Pump, a 10-year Global Home Warranty and two designated parking spaces per house.



Ardstone Homes' plan is to have all 175 houses in White Pines completed by spring 2019.

Surrounding area

Part of the attraction of White Pines is the lifestyle which its Rathfarnham location affords.

White Pines is close to the villages of Rathfarnham and Templeogue (5km), offering plenty of variety when it comes to local restaurants (Enigma Grill and Morilles Bistro), pubs (The Eden House and Merry Ploughboy), cafés (Hazel House and Timbertrove), supermarkets (Lidl Ballycullen and Supervalu Knocklyon) and retailers (Dundrum Town Centre).

If you love the outdoors, then the idea of living at the foot of the Dublin Mountains will surely appeal to you. You can challenge yourself with a host of scenic mountain walks, such as the popular trek up to the Hellfire Club and Masseys' Woods or pay regular visits to Marlay Park, with its impressive playground, par-three golf course, model railway, weekly market, regular concerts and various sports facilities.



Competitive folks can also join a number of nearby sports clubs, including Ballyboden St Endas GAA club and Rathfarnham, Edmondstown and Grange golf clubs.



Young families won't have to worry about education for the little 'uns as there's also a range of schools in the immediate area, both primary and secondary, including St Colmcille’s (Primary & Secondary), Edmondstown National School and Rockbrook Secondary School, with Terenure College and Our Lady’s School located in nearby Terenure.

And since bus route 15b has approximately 50 departures on weekdays, with a stop just at the entrance of the development, you don't need to be a driver to easily make your way in and out of the city.

Computer generated image

Want to see the place for yourself?

White Pines' show houses are open for the first time to the public on Saturday and Sunday, April 28 & 29 from 1pm-4pm. To register your interest in attending, click HERE.



