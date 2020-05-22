Night in guide: underrated Netflix shows, easy recipes and cocktails for delivery!

Some brilliant, underrated Netflix suggestions, easy recipes and cocktails for delivery. Sure what else do you need?

For the past few weeks, we have been teaming up with the guys from Old El Paso to give you all the night-in inspiration you need, and then some.

And we're not done, because we're here to provide you with a night in that's just as fun as going out, including the most underrated Netflix shows, easy and delicious Mexican recipes and cocktails for delivery right to your door. You can thank us later...

So, here's how to make the most of your big night at home this weekend.

There's no point in telling you to watch what's already on your list. So we're here to serve you up some underrated Netflix shows to get stuck into.

If you're into something a bit out-of-this-world, then I would definitely recommend watching The OA as well as Sense8 and Altered Carbon. If you're a Marvel fan, Jessica Jones is by far the best Marvel show on Netflix.

If you're in the mood for a nice wholesome laugh, then you should check out Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt.

For the last few weeks, we've been bringing you some pretty delicious cocktail recipes so you can make them yourself at home. Well this time, why not let someone else make it for you and drop it straight to your door?

One of Dublin's newest spots, Anti-Social, has cocktails for delivery city-wide. Anti Social House Arrest is providing thirsty Dubliners with some of their favourite drinks such as Margaritas, Pornstar Martinis, Moscow Mules, Cosmos and Megamosas (giant Mimosas served in stein glasses).

Anyone for Mexican chicken burgers?

For this, you'll need 500g chicken mince, 1 pack Old El Paso™ Garlic & Paprika Seasoning Mix for Tacos, 2 teaspoons vegetable oil, 4 mature Cheddar cheese slices and 4 burger buns or wholemeal crusty rolls as well as guacamole, Old El Paso™ Thick ‘N’ Chunky Salsa and chopped spring onion to serve.

And here's the method to follow:

Step 1: Place the chicken and seasoning mix in a large bowl and using clean damp hands mix well. Divide and shape the mixture into four patties (about 1.5m thick).

Step 2: Heat a medium non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the oil and fry the burgers for 6-8 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through (no pinkness in the middle). Press them down firmly with a spatula occasionally to ensure they're cooking evenly.

Step 3: Preheat the grill to medium.

Step 4: Place each burger on one half of a burger bun and top with cheese. Place it under the grill for a few seconds until the cheese just melts.

Step 5: Take them out and top them with guacamole, salsa, chopped spring onions and the top half of the bun. And dig in!

Serve up some taco fries on the side. You'll need three medium baking potatoes, one 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil and two tablespoons plus one teaspoon Old El Paso™ Garlic & Paprika Seasoning Mix for Tacos.

Simply preheat the oven to 220ºC (200ºC for fan assisted ovens, gas mark 7), place the potato wedges into a large baking tray, drizzle over the oil and turn to coat. Sprinkle with the taco seasoning mix and toss. Arrange potatoes in a single layer in the tray, cook for 20-25 minutes (until golden brown), turn over with a spatula and cook for 5-10 minutes more.

Are your zoom quizzes getting a bit tiresome? There's only so much TV, movie and random trivia that's entertaining enough to quiz your mates on. So switch it up.

Make a quiz specific to your friend group but quizzing them on which member of the group said what. When I was scrolling through Instagram the other day, I saw that a group of pals were playing a quiz round called 'whose knees are these?' and I have to say, I am quite obsessed with that idea.

We're not done with the delicious night-in inspiration just yet. We're just getting to dessert!

Why not try your hand at our super-easy Peanut Butter Jelly Cups (that can be made vegan-friendly!)? All you need is 250g Dark Chocolate, 12tsp Peanut Butter, 6tsp x Strawberry Jam and 12 x Cupcake Cases. Simply fill a muffin tray with the cupcake cases, melt 75g of the chocolate and put 1tsp of the melted chocolate into ease case. Then, using a teaspoon, push the chocolate about half a centimetre up the walls of the cases as seen in the video below and then freeze for five minutes.

Take out of the freezer and add 1tsp of peanut butter to each case and flatten it down evenly. Put 1/2tsp of jam on top of the peanut butter and melt the rest of the chocolate. Put 1tbsp of chocolate in case. If there is any remaining, spread evenly into each case. Then freeze for a further 10 minutes.

If a night of quality underrated shows, unreal food and cocktails for delivery doesn't sound like an insanely delicious and fun night in, then I don't know what does.

Keep an eye on our Instagram, where some familiar faces will be creating their very own Old El Paso fajita night at home!

And for more stunningly delicious Mexican recipe inspiration, you can hop on over to Old El Paso's website.