It's time to get creative! Staying in has been the new norm for quite a while now. But we don't want to stop having the craic, and we know you don't either. So, we have once again teamed up Old El Paso to bring you the ultimate night-in guide so that you can make it just as fun as going out.

Through what you cook, eat, play and watch, the craic can be fairly mighty.

You'd think we would have watched everything on Netflix by now, but they keep hitting us with top quality stuff. A few of us on the Lovin team have been bet into The Last Dance, which follows the impressive NBA career of Basketball legend Michael Jordon.

Hitting Netflix this Friday, May 15, White Lines is set to be your new Netflix obsession. If you liked Money Heist (10/10 would also recommend), then this one is bound to have you glued to the screen.

You've had a margarita before. But have you ever had a chocolate margarita? All you need is tequila, chocolate liqueur, cream, orange and lime juices, chocolate bitters.

Simply combine your ingredients, pour over ice and garnish. It's that easy.

This week, we feel like some Chicken Enchiladas. And you will as well once we show you this recipe from Old El Paso.

For this, you will need cooking spray or oil, 250g Old El Paso™ Cooking Sauce for Enchiladas, 1 small handful coriander (chopped with extra to serve), 1 small handful flat-leaf parsley (chopped), 1 tablespoon lime juice, 2 cloves garlic, 300g cooked chicken or turkey, shredded, 110g grated mozzarella cheese, 8 Old El Paso™ Restaurante Mini Super Soft Flour Tortillas and 1 medium lime (cut into wedges).

And here's the method to follow:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 190ºC (170ºC for fan assisted ovens), gas mark 4.

Step 2: Grease a 1.5-litre baking dish with cooking spray or oil.

Step 3: Place the enchilada sauce, coriander, parsley, lime juice and garlic into a blender or food processor.

Step 4: Blend on high speed for 30 seconds or until smooth.

Step 5: Mix the chicken and 3/4 (about 80g) of the cheese in a small bowl. Divide the chicken mixture among the tortillas. Roll the tortillas around the chicken mixture and place seam side down in the baking dish.

Step 6: Pour the sauce mixture over the enchiladas. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Step 7: Bake, covered with foil, for 15 minutes, then remove the foil and continue to bake for 5-10 minutes or until just golden. Serve with lime wedges and extra coriander leaves.

Give your side of guacamole the spicy twist with this Spicy Corn Guacamole recipe. Simply cook sweetcorn, in a large frying pan over medium-high heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly toasted. Then mix the remaining ingredients (2 ripe avocados peeled and mashed, 1/2 red onion, 75g Old El Paso™ Sliced Green Jalapeños, 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 2 tablespoons mayonnaise or salad dressing, 1/2 teaspoon salt) together in a large bowl and stir in the corn.

My friends and I have discovered the absolute scream that is to be had with Psych, which you can get in the app store.

Basically, everyone joins with a secret code and questions pop up about each member of the group, such as 'If Joe was in a band, what would it be called?'. As you can imagine, it gets quite cut-throat and the roasting gets intense, but in the funniest way.

Last week, our super simple and super DELICIOUS Chocolate Marshmallow Mousse went down a treat. All you need is one cup of marshmallows, 1/2 cup of milk, 3/4 cup of dark chocolate, raspberries and cream.

Now doesn't that sound like a delightful night in? I think so.

