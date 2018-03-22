In search of your new favourite drink?

Ah tonic wine, it's the very flavour of the Irish college experience.

If you're thirsty to relive your glory days, or perhaps you're in college at the moment, you may be interested to learn that Ireland now has its very own brand of tonic wine, which you can enjoy the next time you're pre-drinking with friends: Nine Monks.

Intrigued?

Maybe you should be, because the newly-launched beverage has been specifically tailored to suit the Irish palate.

What kind of flavour is that, you ask? Well, Nine Monks taste profile has been described as full-bodied, intense and sweet with notes of cherry and blackcurrant.

We can just tell that you're licking your lips as you read.

Being as mysterious as a cowled monk who's taken a vow of silence and run off into the wilderness, you won't find much information about the newly launched brand online.

However, if you visit the @ninemonks Instagram account you will be privy to their latest news and competitions over the coming months.

So, what do you think?

Are you excited by the very idea of Nine Monks? Are you adventurous enough to try it? Could it even be your new favourite drink?!

Nine Monks is available across Ireland right now, RRP €13. Follow their launch on social using #jointheorder or check them out on Instagram HERE.

Always drink Nine Monks responsibly

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here