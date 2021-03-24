Nothing tops this simple cheesecake recipe for your Easter dessert this year

Easter is just around the corner and while we're restricted to our 5km radius, it doesn't mean we can't make it a special occasion.
We've all be missing our friends and family but Easter provides an opportunity to do something special with those who we are lucky enough to see every day. If you're planning an Easter meal, you'll need a delectable Easter dessert to go with it and when it comes to that, Nothing Tops Avonmore Cream this Easter.
Avonmore has an abundance of creative recipes for any special occasion (you'll find them all at this link) and with Easter coming up fast, we have no time to waste!
To help you, we've prepared a Chocolate-Flavoured New York Style Cheesecake topped with Avonmore Baileys Whipped Cream and, yes, it is every bit as delicious as it sounds. Centred around Avonmore Butter and Avonmore Baileys Whipped Cream, this light and easy-to-make dish will be the perfect companion to your meal with family, your significant other or even just for you this Easter!
In partnership with Avonmore, Lovin's resident dessert dynamo Alan Fisher prepared one himself and before you watch him in action, you'll need a list of ingredients....
For the biscuit base...
- 150g digestive biscuits (about 10)
- 1 tbsp caster sugar
- 45g Avonmore Butter, melted, plus extra for the tin
For the cheesecake...
- 150g dark chocolate
- 120ml Avonmore Baileys Whipped Cream
- 2 tsp cocoa powder
- 200g full-fat cream cheese
- 115g caster sugar
The simple process is set out below in three easy steps...
Step 1
Crush the digestive biscuits with a rolling pin or (if you're as efficient as our Alan) simply pop them in the blender! Then, tip into a bowl with the sugar and Avonmore Butter and stir to combine. Butter and line an 18cm springform tin and tip in the biscuit mixture, pushing it down with the back of a spoon. Chill in the fridge for 30 mins.
Step 2
To make the cheesecake, melt the chocolate in short bursts in the microwave, then leave to cool slightly. Whip the Avonmore Baileys Whipped Cream in a large bowl until soft peaks form, then fold in the cocoa powder. Beat the cream cheese and sugar together, then fold in the cream mixture and the cooled chocolate.
Step 3
Spoon the cheesecake mixture over the biscuit base, levelling it out with the back of a spoon. Transfer to the freezer and freeze for 2 hrs, or until set. Remove from the tin and leave at room temperature to soften for about 20 mins before serving.
Got all that? Told you it was easy! Still, a visual guide never hurts and you can take in Alan's process in the short video below...
Now that's what we call an Easter dessert! Nothing Tops Avonmore Cream this Easter and to ensure your Chocolate-Flavoured New York Style Cheesecake looks and tastes as good as Alan's, just pop down to local store and pick up your Avonmore Butter and Avonmore Baileys Whipped Cream.
For more mouth-watering Easter desserts and treats for other special occasions, why not check out this link. There's a lot more where that came from!