Nothing tops this simple cheesecake recipe for your Easter dessert this year

Easter is just around the corner and while we're restricted to our 5km radius, it doesn't mean we can't make it a special occasion.

We've all be missing our friends and family but Easter provides an opportunity to do something special with those who we are lucky enough to see every day. If you're planning an Easter meal, you'll need a delectable Easter dessert to go with it and when it comes to that, Nothing Tops Avonmore Cream this Easter.

Avonmore has an abundance of creative recipes for any special occasion (you'll find them all at this link) and with Easter coming up fast, we have no time to waste!

To help you, we've prepared a Chocolate-Flavoured New York Style Cheesecake topped with Avonmore Baileys Whipped Cream and, yes, it is every bit as delicious as it sounds. Centred around Avonmore Butter and Avonmore Baileys Whipped Cream, this light and easy-to-make dish will be the perfect companion to your meal with family, your significant other or even just for you this Easter!

In partnership with Avonmore, Lovin's resident dessert dynamo Alan Fisher prepared one himself and before you watch him in action, you'll need a list of ingredients....

For the biscuit base... 150g digestive biscuits (about 10)

1 tbsp caster sugar

45g Avonmore Butter, melted, plus extra for the tin