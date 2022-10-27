October Bank Holiday: 6 spooky Halloween events happening in or near Dublin this weekend

Ahead of the Bank Holiday, we're taking a look at some of the spookiest Halloween events and activities taking place in or around Dublin this weekend.

There's nothing that lifts our spirits quite like a Bank Holiday weekend.

Whether you have a full itinerary of terrifying activities planned or you're hoping to spend the entire weekend on the sofa scoffing some tasty Halloween treats, it's sure to be a much-needed break away from the office for a few days.

If you need some help getting into the spooky spirit, we've put together some of the top things to see and do this Bank Holiday weekend, including city-centre activities and nearby events that are perfect for a Halloween day trip.

With all of that in mind, it's probably time to start planning your Bank Holiday weekend in or around Dublin. From terrifying Halloween haunts to spooky cult classic screenings, here are some of the best events and activities taking place near you this weekend...

The Nightmare Realm

Nothing will get you in the Halloween spirit quite like a visit to the Nightmare Realm.

The ultimate Halloween event is running at City Market on Mary's Lane this year, promising five brand-new and terrifically terrifying mazes that are sure to spook even the bravest of visitors. As you explore Dublin's biggest indoor scream park, you can expect to meet some creepy clowns, ghastly ghouls and loads more terror-inducing monsters and characters.

Púca Festival

Running from Friday 28 until Monday 31 October, Púca Festival celebrates Ireland's ancient Halloween traditions of music, folklore and food through a series of spooky events taking place across the Boyne Valley.

As part of the celebrations, Trim Castle will see a number of famous faces performing over the weekend, including Gavin James, Imelda May, The Academic, Jason Byrne and Joanne McNally, as well as loads more spooky and spiritual events. You can check out the full 2022 Programme here.

Retro Drive-In Movies

It wouldn't be Halloween without binge-watching some iconic horror flicks, so why not enjoy these spooky classics at a night-time drive-in screening?

Retro Drive-In Movies at Leopardstown Racecourse are showing some of our favourite Halloween classics this year, including Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, Scream and The Exorcist. It's a pay-per-vehicle ticket system and you can even pick up some movie snacks on-site to complete the experience.

Farmaphobia

Fair warning, this one isn't for faint-hearted. It's that time of year when Causey Farm in Co. Meath gets a spooky makeover for Farmaphobia, Ireland's biggest halloween event.

This year's terrifying experience includes five new haunts, each with their own creepy theme and terrifying characters. Test your bravery on a visit to Clown Town, fight for your life on Purge Night and escape from the living dead in the Zombie Morgue. Just remember that some sections of Farmaphobia take place outdoors, so be sure to dress for cold and rainy weather.

Bram Stroker Festival

The Bram Stroker Festival returns to Dublin this October Back Holiday weekend, promising loads of gothic events and after-dark experiences to celebrate the supernatural wonders of the world.

One of the highlight of this year's festival is BOREALIS, an immersive light and sound experience taking place at Dublin Castle, creating a spectacular Northern Lights vision which will be projected from Dublin Castle’s Upper Courtyard. You can find a full programme of events taking place here.

Slaughterhouse: Simpsons Treehouse of Horrorthon

Slaughterhouse is back with another cult horror screening this Halloween and, this time, they're taking over Hen's Teeth to celebrate some of The Simpsons most iconic Treehouse of Horror episodes.

On the night, they'll be screening three hours of the show's best Treehouse of Horrors episodes, while serving some special Slaughterhouse x Simpsons cocktails and bottles of wine. Plus, illustrator and animator Emma Murphy will be selling some limited A2 prints, inspired by The Simpson Treehouse of Horror.