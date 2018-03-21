The 'Outdoor Revolution' Is Coming To Dublin Very Soon — Here's The Suss

If you're one of the 1.6 million Irish people who participate in sport regularly, this event is for you

Rejoice, #FitFam of the city! Ireland's largest (and newest) sports, adventure, health and wellness show is coming to Dublin this month.



It can be a struggle to keep yourself motivated enough to keep yourself active on a regular basis, so re-energise by surrounding yourself with expert speakers and exciting activities at this first edition of Outdoor Revolution at the RDS.

The event was conceived by friends John O'Brien and sports physiotherapist Tomás O’Connell with the objective of encouraging beginners to take up outdoor sports, as well as highlighting the opportunities out there for athletes who are facing retirement.

There's also going to be an emphasis on the benefits of exercise to mental health at Outdoor Revolution, which is why 10% of ticket sales are set to be donated to suicide and self-harm crisis centre Pieta House.

Speaking at the two-day event will be sport and fitness experts like current Senior Coach at Leinster Stuart Lancaster, former Olympian David Gillick, lifetsyle blogger Roz Purcell, Irish Rugby International Niamh Briggs, GAA analyst Joe Brolly, Waterford hurling manager Derek McGrath and many, many more.

Speaking about the line-up, John O’Brien, Co-Founder of Outdoor Revolution and former All-Ireland winning Tipperary hurler, said: “We’re proud to say that Outdoor Revolution has something for everyone — whether you’re a GAA supporter, an amateur athlete or interested in finding healthier ways to feed your family, we’ve got the speaker for you.”

Jessie Barr

Aoife Hearne

Sean Kelly

Philly McMahon

Joe Brolly

Attendees will be able to enjoy panel discussions and cooking demonstrations — but keep in mind the event isn't all about talking, the organisers want you to get active.

With that in mind, there's also a programme of free fitness classes and workshops, where attendees can try out the latest innovations in sports equipment and technology throughout the weekend.



Here are just a few of the activities you can expect: Pilates, by Project Revive; HIIT sessions, by Jenni Trx; Spin, Probox and HIIT classes, by Raw Gyms; Yoga, by Miriam Kerins and HIIT, by Pure Results.

This is also a family-friendly event, so you can introduce the little 'uns to positive life habits by letting them loose on climbing walls, running tracks and in cycling challenges, where they'll be kept entertained for a whole day.

Sound like your kind of thing?

Outdoor Revolution is taking place at the RDS on March 24 & 25. Tickets are €20 and can you can pick them up HERE.

Header credit: rugbydump/Instagram, rozannapurcell/Instagram, DavidGillick/Twitter

