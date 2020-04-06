Perfect posture: how to make sure you're standing correctly

Are you standing correctly?

For those folk out there working from home, it's a strange setup. You may be on your bed, on your couch or at the kitchen table while you get your bits done.

And it's important not to let your posture, balance and other things suffer.

We have teamed up with VITHIT to bring you a series of workouts and exercises you can do at home. And this time, we're focusing on posture and making sure that we're standing correctly.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

Pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer gives us a handy tutorial on how we can check in with our bodies and make sure that we're doing just that.

Stand up and make sure your feet are parallel and fist distance apart from each other.

Shift your weight forwards and backwards a couple of times. Then, come into that centre point where you feel like your whole body’s weight is spread evenly in the feet.

Spread your toes so that you’re stabilising your body. Your knees should be soft, not locked out, and your thighs are soft.

Working your way up through your body, make sure you have a nice natural curve in your lower back.

Stack your spine, keeping your ribs hanging over your hips. Don’t flare your ribs here.

Roll your shoulders back, keeping a nice long neck with your chin parallel to the floor.

You should now feel as though you're more centred and standing correctly so that your muscles can do their correct job in stabilising the body.

This is just one of the quick exercises that can help you recharge and reset. For a handy five-minute pilates routine that makes for a re-energising break away from your desk, head here.

And for the ultimate couple's workout that you can do at home with bae, head here.