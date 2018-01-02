FLYEfit Has Just Opened Its Ninth Gym In The Vaults Of An Iconic Dublin Building

We must be psychic, because we're seeing that the festive season has taken it's toll on your body and is in dire need of some TLC.

What can we say, it's a gift

A new year has arrived, so maybe it's time to give a different gym a lash — perhaps even Dublin's newest gym, a FLYEfit which only officially opened its doors this very morning.

FLYEfit's latest gym can be found inside the chq building, a grade-one listed building situated within the heart of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in the Docklands. Formerly known as Stack A, it was built in 1820 as a wine and tobacco warehouse with vast vaults beneath used for storage.



It's in these historical vaults that FLYEfit has set up shop...

FLYEfit is billing this as its most hi-tech location yet, boasting cutting-edge audiovisuals, a spin studio, functional rigs, cardio machines with social media, Spotify and Netflix functionality, and much more.

And with Busaras, Connolly Station, the Red Luas Line and Georges Dock bus stop right beside the building, it's pretty easy to reach by public transport.

Like what you see?

If you'd like to join FLYEfit CHQ, a monthly membership is €29 and annual is €259.