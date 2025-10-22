Search icon

22nd Oct 2025

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

Aoibhinn Clancy

Brought to you by Square

The live webinar for businesses will take place on Wednesday, October 29

Although it’s tough to admit it, especially since Halloween hasn’t even happened yet, the festive season is fast approaching. While for many this means leisurely strolling through Dublin Castle’s annual Christmas market, having a few mince pies and a hot chocolate, it’s a different story for many businesses. 

For businesses, what comes with this peak season is a crazy rush. Restaurants, cafés and bars can all relate to the madness of peak season and being packed out the door with customers. 

Square are here to help and are offering a Peak-Season Playbook to help businesses prep for the busy season ahead. This free live webinar, taking place on Wednesday, October 29, sets out to share a simple, repeatable playbook which can help elevate your business prep to the next level. Some businesses that are already using Square include brother hubbard, pestle & mortar and happy out.

There will be a panel on the day consisting of Food Curator and Industry Commentator Dee Laffan, Food Writer and Consultant Marcus O’Laoire, Strategic Account Manager at Square Nathan Walshe and Senior District Sales Manager at OpenTable Graham Richardson. 

The webinar will cover everything from building peak-season campaigns early so you’re not scrambling last minute to how to staff for the surge, which will look at smarter rostering, timecards, permissions, and training checklists to keep service smooth during long shifts and changing footfall. Set your business operations up for success this peak season with Square. 

You can RSVP for this event for free now here, but spaces are limited so be sure to snap up your spot while you can!

