Pub Of The Week: Enjoy After Work Drinks At This Beautiful Canalside Spot

The long summer evenings here in Ireland lend themselves perfectly to chilling out after work with a refreshing drink.

With the sun staying out until late, and a cool breeze blowing, there's no better setting to unwind after a long day than in a beer garden with a few mates. We've teamed up with 1664 Blanc to suss out the best spots to do just that.

1664 Blanc is basically the beer of the summer - light and fruity with a refreshing taste. Pop a slice of lemon or orange in there for a signature serve and you've got yourself a long cool drink that screams warm midsummer evenings.

Essentially, if you're a cider drinker this is the beer for you. Light tasting with a fruity finish, it's finally a beer that you’ll want to try. Now we just need to find a stellar spot to enjoy it.

Here in Dublin, we really are spoiled for choice when it comes to beer gardens, particularly in the city centre, but today we wanted to focus on somewhere a little off the beaten track.

Well, we say off the beaten track, but really the 12th Lock Hotel in Castleknock only takes a little over 20 minutes to reach by train from Tara Street.

Located along the banks of the Royal Canal on the northside of the city, the 12th Lock is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing evening amid picturesque surroundings.

Housing 12 bedrooms with with modern facilities, the building recently added a new section called Sean's Bar where customers can avail of a wide range of drinks as well as enjoy live sport on the big screens.

However, it's outside where the 12th Lock really comes alive at this time of year. With the birds chirping in the background and the sun going down, it's hard to find a more peaceful way to enjoy a drink in the entire city.

If you're worried about missing dinner, never fear because the 12th Lock has you covered. Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of food from the menu from fresh fish and chips to delectable salads and a selection of tapas dishes, all served until 10pm.

If you've still got room afterwards, a scoop of ice cream would go perfectly alongside your 1664 Blanc as the evening winds down.

Not a bad spot at all for an after-work drink, wouldn't you agree?

(header pic: The 12th Lock on Facebook)

Visit drinkaware.ie