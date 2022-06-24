The ULTIMATE summer pub series is set to land at The Circular

If you're looking for live entertainment and delicious pints of Hop House 13, you won't want to miss this...

Looking for a summer night out that's a little bit different? From pub quizzes and bingo nights to live music sets, here's where you can enjoy a night out with a twist this summer...

Hop House 13 are collaborating with The Circular for The Sunday Games, a series of pub nights taking place over the next six weeks.

“Launching on Sunday 26 June and running every Sunday for six weeks, The Sunday Games will feature Ringo Music Bingo, pub quiz classics with different themes every week, live music, DJs and more.”

The quiz line-up includes:

'90s Music Classics Quiz - Sunday 26 June

Ringo Music Bingo - Sunday 3 July

Computer Game Classics Quiz - Sunday 10 July

Ringo Music Bingo - Sunday 17 July

Low Brow/High Brow Book Quiz - Sunday 24 July

The Simpsons Quiz - Sunday 31 July

The series of events kickstarts in The Circular this Sunday 26 June, with the ultimate '90s Music Classics quiz. On the night, there'll be some prizes up for grabs for the winning quiz team, and you can also expect some pints of Hop House 13 paired with some specially-created pizzas.

Ahead of The Sunday Games launch, Hop House 13 have collaborated with Coke Lane Pizza to create two delicious pizzas - the spicy and sweet Luciano and the veggie option, Locard. Both of these options pair perfectly with a pint of Hop House 13 and will be available at The Circular and Lucky's until 31 August.

Intrigued? You can grab tickets for any of The Sunday Games events right here. Quiz/bingo tickets are €7. Use the discount code Hop House 13 for free entry to the quiz/bingo.

