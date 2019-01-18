Get All The Laughs Without The Booze On This Date Night With A Difference

Serious amount of mischief will go down

If you've taken on Dry January, firstly fair play - it's not easy - but you'll also know by now that you've to put a lot more effort into planning any nights out, what is there to do in this city when you're off the booze?

That's where the ‘Bar For When You’re Off The Beers’ comes in! Popping-up on South Anne Street from Friday January 18th - 20th, Pure Brew will bring you an epic weekend of events to take the dry out of January and one such event taking place on Sunday 20th is a date night... unlike any you've ever been to before.

Come along and enjoy beers on tap, Pure Brew and complimentary snacks from the bar. There will be beer experts on hand to do tastings, a film being played in the chill out zone - seriously, there will be loads going on.

The amazing Davina Devine will host the date night and interview couples taking part. Grab a stool at the bar and watch all the shenanigans taking place before enjoying choons from the House DJ until late.

Pop down to the ‘Bar For When You’re Off The Beers’ from 3pm this Sunday and join in on the booze-free fun.

Check out The Pure Brew Bar When You're Off The Beers at 10 South Anne Street (just off Grafton Street). Ireland's first non-alcoholic bar will be open 5pm - 12.30am Friday 18th and Saturday 19th and 12.30pm - 11pm Sunday 20th.



