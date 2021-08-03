Queen Latifah replaces Denzel Washington as The Equalizer

By Rory Cashin

August 3, 2021 at 11:04am

Share:
Queen Latifah replaces Denzel Washington as The Equalizer

Brought to you by NOW

You can watch the new crime thriller at home right now.

For a certain generation, the only awareness they might have of Robert McCall, aka The Equalizer, are the two Denzel Washington movies of recent years.

However, those movies were based on a hit show from 1985, which starred Edward Woodward (The Wicker Man) in the title role, and now, several decades later, the story is returning to TV, with none other than Oscar-nominee Queen Latifah playing the gender swapped Robyn McCall.

The story of The Equalizer has remained the same through all of these decades, with Latifah's version of McCall still being a very mysterious character with a somewhat shady history, but using her particular set of skills to act as a guardian angel for those most in need in New York City.

The writers, producers, and directors behind the first episodes are behind some much-loved shows and movies over the years, including Air Force One, Scandal and The Boys.

The first season has already been airing in the States, and received some positive reactions from critics:

Slate - "[A] pleasingly complicated investigation and meting out of justice with more than enough explosions, costume changes, and social commentary..."

The Oregonian - "Latifah’s presence gives it a little something extra. Her charismatic underplaying draws you in, [...} But it’s refreshing to see a few quieter moments of insight, mixed in with the good guys prevailing."

USA Today - "[It] has good fight sequences and it's always nice to see a beloved star get a role like this. And even more, the idea that one person can make a difference for those who have nowhere else to turn is appealing in a world where most of us are so powerless."

The first episode of The Equalizer is available to watch on NOW from Tuesday, 3 August, with the rest of the episodes from the first season set to drop weekly.

Brought to you by NOW

Share:

Latest articles

This mini mural in Dublin pays homage to two of our favourite cultural icons

Five delicious dishes to get stuck into this Bank Holiday weekend

Sova Vegan Butcher announce a new location in Dublin 8

Brand new cultural experience brings an added spark to the Guinness Storehouse

You may also love

Brand new cultural experience brings an added spark to the Guinness Storehouse

COVID 19 vaccines now available to everyone aged 16+: Here's what you need to know

How to win an All-Weather Carlsberg Kit so you can socialise whatever the weather

This Bacon and Cheese Burger will be the show stopper at your next BBQ

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.