Trying To Lose Weight, Quit Smoking Or Lower Your Blood Pressure? This FREE Nationwide Programme Can Help

Another New Year, another resolution — but let's face it, you suck at the whole self-improvement thing.

But it's not just you, the vast majority of people won't stick with their resolution for very long, so forgive us if we don't fancy your chances right now.

To make a change that'll stick this year, you need some help.

Right now there's a programme happening around the country that offers you assistance in your health goals — and it's absolutely free.

In 93 LloydsPharmacy locations across Ireland you can participate in the Change Your Health Direction (CYHD) programme, where you're given advice on improving your wellbeing by an expert. A personalised programme will be tailored to your specific needs, so if you want smoking control support, blood pressure and BMI checks or lifestyle and health coaching sessions, you'll get what you're looking for.

To take part, all you have to do is walk into any LloydsPharmacy and ask to participate in CYHD. Once you've filled out a form with all your pertinent details you'll be able to schedule the first consultation with your CYHD coach who will devise a plan to help you reach your health goals.



At the beginning of your eight-week journey you'll be given a booklet which has the duel purpose of helping you chart your progress and giving you information to assist that progress, with nutritional advice coming from Lisa Walsh, the Life Coach and Training Specialist for LloydsPharmacy.

Your coach will advise on what to eat to meet your goals, as well as how you should exercise. You'll also be given tactics to deal with cravings. Every week of the programme you will report back to your CYHD coach to check your progress and to ensure that you stay on the right trajectory.

By the way, the CYHD programme at LloydsPharmacy isn't just a January offer, it runs all year round so you join in whenever suits you.

If you'd like to learn more about the Change Your Health Direction programme, click HERE.