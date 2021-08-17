QUIZ: How well do you really know the most iconic nightclub in Dublin?

By Brian Dillon

August 17, 2021 at 2:37pm

Sponsored

QUIZ: How well do you really know the most iconic nightclub in Dublin?

Copper Face Jacks is arguably the most iconic Dublin nightclub there is. Not many people would dispute that. Whether it has been for a college night out, a late Saturday boogie or a spur of the moment adventure with mates, a lot of us Dubs have the most gas memories from this place.

That's why we're fairly buzzed about this epic giveaway. Orchard Thieves has been giving away some pretty unreal prizes during Summer 2021. From back garden festival experiences to takeaway vouchers, merch and more, some lucky winners have been enjoying this dose of generosity in the form of these fab giveaways. But now, it's time for perhaps the most epic of them all.

Orchard Thieves is now giving you the chance to become the CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer) of Coppers for a night! The unbelievable prize includes a reserved area within the VIP section of Coppers for you and 20 friends, complimentary food and Orchard Thieves drinks, as well as one of those elusive and highly sought-after Copper’s Gold Cards for the winner.

Want to enter? Simply head over to scanthefox.com.

In the meantime, we wanted to celebrate this fantastic prize giveaway and test your knowledge of this beloved Dublin nightlife institution. Let's see how you do!

To be in with a chance of winning some amazing prizes, visit Scanthefox.com. Terms & Conditions here.

Winner will be chosen on September 3rd. However, the date that this prize can be arranged will be dependent on Covid-19 restrictions in relation of nightclub reopening and only when deemed safe to do so according to public health advice.

Please drink responsibly.

