Ready to kickstart a new career? Don't miss these amazing opportunities near you...

If you're considering a career change or you're a school-leaver who's unsure about what to do next, we've got something that might help...

Ready for a job change and looking for a new challenge? Or maybe you're unsure about what to do next and want to try something new?

If you're looking for a new role or feel like a career change might be overdue, the good news is there are loads of exciting opportunities out there for you to choose from.

And if the thought of upskilling or returning to education doesn't appeal to you right now, there's no need to panic. There are still so many exciting roles out there that allow you to learn all the skills you need on the job.

If you're looking for a fresh start, Centra and SuperValu offer so many different career paths, ideal for those looking to work in a customer service role where no two days are the same.

With loads of sales and management roles available in stores nationwide, it could be the perfect solution for any school-leavers or job seekers looking for their next step.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about career opportunities at SuperValu and Centra...

Sales Assistant Roles

If you thrive in a busy fast-paced environment and love working with people, a customer service role could tick all the right boxes.

Katie, an Assistant Manager in a Centra in Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, joined the shop part-time while she was in secondary school, continuing her work there while she studied to become a Beauty Therapist in college.

"I worked on the checkouts, stacking shelves and general cleaning duties throughout the shop. During this time, I learnt how to operate the tills, how to manage money and the importance of customer care."

After graduating, she worked in a beauty salon for about six months. After realising it wasn't right for her, Katie returned to the Centra store and was given the opportunity to progress to a management role.

Which brings us to...

Management Roles

If you take pride in your organisation skills and have always liked the sound of managing your own team, SuperValu and Centra's management roles could be the perfect opportunity for you. There is a range of management roles available in stores nationwide, such as Trainee Managers and Assistant Managers, giving you the chance to learn loads of essential team management skills on the job.

Niamh, a Store Manager at Centra on Castle Street, Sligo, began her career in the store as a Sales Assistant. "I was 22 and had just finished studying for a business degree. I didn't know what I wanted to do but I knew that I didn't want a 9 to 5 office job. I had previous retail experience and was told of my management potential at that time, but I still wasn't sure.

"What I did know was that I enjoyed the buzz of working in retail and the variety of different tasks involved, doing something different every day. This is what drew me to Centra."

After a few years of working in Centra, Niamh progressed to Assistant Manager and was given the opportunity a Diploma in Retail Management in TU Dublin, through Musgrave. From there, she went on to become an award-winning Store Manager and says she loves her work.

"My hard work paid off when I won the Shelf Life Manager of the Year award and was also one of the finalists in the Pride of Centra awards. I have had other opportunities present themselves to me at times but I find Centra, and Musgrave as a whole, a great place to work and I haven't wanted to leave. I love the personal touch that you feel in Centra."

Fresh Food Roles

Calling all foodies! If you've a love for cooking or baking, we've got the perfect opportunity for you...

Across their delis, bakeries and butchery counters, both Centra and SuperValu have loads of fresh food roles for anyone interested in a career surrounding food preparation and customer care.

Declan, Group Bakery Manager for SuperValu's Wexford stores, found himself without a job after the economic crash. As he always enjoyed cooking, he took up a 10-week cookery course which kickstarted his passion for baking and led him to pursuing a baker role at the SuperValu St. Aidan's store in Wexford.

"I took up a full-time position as a baker in the St Aidan's store and within three months became the Head Baker in that store. When I became the Head Baker there were five staff working in the department and now there are 24."

Declan's career has gone from strength to strength since then, as he was appointed to Group Bakery Manager in 2019. In this role, he's responsible for seven stores and their teams, as well as growing the bakery sales in each store.

