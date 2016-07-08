Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Artane Is a Great Place To Live

The best things to see and do in the Northside neighbourhood

As part of our new series, Livin Dublin, we've teamed up with AIB to bring you some of the most up-and-coming areas of Dublin to buy a first home.



Artane... It's the childhood home of a surprising amount of Irish celebrities (Brendan Gleeson, Brian McFadden and U2's Larry Mullen to name a few), and the Northside suburb makes a good case for settling down in the area, from its central location to the great amenities it has to offer. Here are 7 reasons why you should consider moving to Artane.

(Psst! Make sure you try AIB's handy mortgage calculator here to find out how much you're eligible to borrow!)



1. There are some great little pubs in the area

The Roundabout and The Horse and Hound are both in the neighbourhood plus you've got so many more pubs nearby in Raheny, Clontarf and beyond. The Beachcomber, Harry Byrne's, The Manhattan - the list goes on.

2. There’s a Tesco, Lidl AND an Aldi nearby for all your household needs

What more could you want when you’re doing the weekly shop?

3. It has its very own Penneys

Artane Castle shopping centre’s Penneys is perfect for when you don’t have time to make the dash into town. As well as that, the shopping centre boasts a huge Tesco, Lifestyle Sports, a café and a florist.

4. Location, location, location

The great thing about this Dublin 5 suburb is that it's close to Dublin city centre while still having a relaxed neighbourhood feel. It's a 15-minute drive from town or you can hop on the bus and be there in half an hour. As well as that, it's only 15 minutes away from Dublin Airport by car.

Artane Roundabout is served by over 10 different bus routes and nearby, you’ve also got Harmonstown and Killester DART stations which will get you into Dublin city centre in roughly 15 minutes.



5. The Goblet

Fancy some live music, good grub and a creamy pint? The Goblet in the heart of Artane is always buzzing with a live DJ every Saturday night and a delicious pub grub menu that includes all-day brekkies, burgers, chicken wings and nachos. There's also an a la carte menu that includes a creamy seafood chowder to enjoy alongside your pint - now that's real comfort food.

6. The amenities

As well as the shopping centre, the area also has several National and Secondary schools, pubs, a credit union and the Artane Beaumont Family Recreation Centre. Sporty types can make use of a range of sports facilities in the area including St. Vincents GAA club or The Grange Woodbine club.

7. There's plenty of green spaces nearby

If golf is your thing then Clontarf Golf Club is practically on your doorstep. If it's not, you're a five-minute drive or a 20-minute walk from St Anne's Park - perfect for a day out and a wander through the rose garden. If you're looking to go slightly further afield, the gorgeous Botanic Gardens are less than 20 minutes away.

It's no wonder Artane is such a popular choice with First Time Buyers.

Are you thinking about buying your first home? We've got your back. We've teamed up with AIB to bring you all you need to know about applying for a mortgage and buying your first home in our one-stop-shop mortgage hub. Keep an eye on the mortgage hub to guide you through your journey.



Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here