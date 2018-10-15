Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons Clonsilla Is A Great Place To Live

Looking for a fabulous first home?

Clonsilla in Dublin 15 has everything you need to settle into your first home from ample recreational space to great restuarants as well as easy access to Blanchardstown and the city centre.

Here are some reasons to set up home in Clonsilla...

1. It's up and coming

People are flocking to buy homes in a number of new housing developments in Clonsilla. One such place is Hansfield, which is an ideal location with excellent shopping facilities, great schools and a railway line right on your doorstep.

2. Rail Services

Think Clonsilla is too far from the city? The Maynooth commuter line from Clonsilla Station will take you to Dublin Connolly in about 25 minutes.

Additionally, a transfer to the Luas green line can be found at Broombridge station.

3. The Blue Elephant

Located in the heart of the village, you can sample authentic Asian cuisine like pork dumpling ramen and udon noodles to your heart's content.

4. The Royal Canal

For those who can't get enough of the outdoors, the Royal Canal offers all the fresh air you need.

Walkers and cyclists alike will love the greenway which can be followed all the way into Drumcondra.

5. The Clonsilla Inn

The go-to local for Clonsilla folk. Regular live music and a great atmosphere make it one of the best pubs in Dublin 15.

6. Blanchardstown's Draíocht Theatre is nearby

Why go all the way into town to catch a play?

7. Gym

Coolmine Sports And Leisure Centre provides all your health and fitness needs including a swimming pool, an astro football pitch and a whole host of classes.

8. Proximity to the Blanchardstown Centre

Clonsilla is one of the closest areas to Dublin's best shopping centres. 180 stores, plenty of great restaurants and a cinema are just a short distance away.

