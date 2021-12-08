RECIPE: How to create a delicious Old Fashioned cocktail at home

Calling all whiskey lovers! You need to check out this incredible sale.

If you're planning to pick yourself up a bottle of your favourite whiskey before Christmas, you won't want to miss this...

O'Briens are running a HUGE whiskey sale at the moment, and you can get some incredible deals on all your favourite pours.

The sale includes Jameson Black Barrel 70cl and Jameson Black Barrel Proof 70cl, both of which you can get some incredible savings on ahead of Christmas.

Plus, there's LOADS of other whiskeys on offer too, from the likes of Jameson, Powers and Paddy.

The sale is happening across all 34 O'Briens stores nationwide, and these amazing deals are available online as well.

Jameson Black Barrel is a tribute to the cooper's method of charring barrels.

Matured in a combination of American oak, sherry casks and double charred bourbon barrels, this process intensifies the flavours of vanilla, caramel, fruit and warm spice.

Jameson Black Barrel Proof is an even deeper, more flavoursome drinking experience.

Matured in a combination of American oak, sherry casks and double charred ex-bourbon barrels, this smooth, rich whiskey is bottled at 50% ABV and without chill filtration, showing just how effective the tradition of barrel charring can be when producing a delicious Irish whiskey.

Both of these whiskeys can be enjoyed neat, but Jameson Black Barrel is also perfect for creating a delicious Old Fashioned.

Here's how to create one at home:

Ingredients: 60ml Jameson Black Barrel

5ml sugar syrup

2 dashes of angostura bitters

3 dashes of orange bitters Method: Step 1 Fill a glass with ice. Add 60 ml Jameson Black Barrel. Step 2 Add 5ml sugar syrup, 2 dashes Angostura Bitters and 3 dashes Orange Bitters. Step 3 Stir until ice cold. Squeeze the oils from the orange peel over the glass. Step 4 Garnish with the orange peel and enjoy!

You can find more information on O'Briens Whiskey Sale HERE.