RECIPE: How to make these delicious Cheesy Potato Tacos at home

November 29, 2021 at 3:40pm

When it comes to making delicious savoury dinners at home, there's no ingredient that's quite a versatile (and tasty) as the beloved spud. 

From delicious stir-fries to loaded chips, potatoes are the key ingredient in so many delicious mid-week dinners. Not only are they super filling, but the variety of ways you can cook and serve spuds means you'll never get tired of incorporating them into your meals.

That's why Bord Bia are on a mission to remind people just how delicious and convenient potatoes can be when cooking at home. Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner, potatoes can be incorporated into so many different meals and they're a great ingredient to base your dish on.

With that in mind, here's a delicious Cheesy Potato Tacos recipe for you to try at home. Quick and easy to make, this tasty taco feast serves 2-4 people and it's sure to become one of your favourite dinners to prepare and enjoy at home.

If you're making this dish, you can watch along with the recipe video below but first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

  • 680g Rooster potatoes, peeled
  •  1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese (100g g)
  • 1⁄2 cup Crispy Fried Onions (50 g)
  • 2 tsp corn flour
  • Pinch sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 eggs, whisked
  • scallion, sliced, for garnish
  • Serving suggestions: steak or any other protein, avocado, red onion, coriander, sour cream

Now that you have all the ingredients you'll need, you're only three simple steps away from enjoying this delicious dish...

Step 1

Shred the potatoes, then squeeze out excess water. Mix potatoes with cheddar, crispy fried onions, corn flour, sea salt, and black pepper. Fold in whisked eggs.

Step 2

Preheat a frying pan on high heat. Add 1-2 tablespoons of oil. Evenly spread 2-3 large tablespoons of the potato batter per taco, spread thinly into a circle. Cook for 5–7 minutes on each side until nicely browned and crispy.

Step 3

Serve hot with your choice of protein, avocado, red onion, coriander and sour cream.

Ready to try it out for yourself? You can check out the finished dish in the video below and check out potato.ie to find over 200 delicious potato recipes.

 

