RECIPE: How to make these delicious Savoury Potato Churros from scratch

Seeking inspiration for midweek dinners or wanting something special as a Christmas treat? Try this delicious Savoury Potato Churros recipe

And when it comes to trying your hand at a new recipe, it's always helpful if it includes everyday ingredients that you may already have in your cupboards.

That's why Bord Bia and potato.ie have put together this delicious Savoury Potato Churros recipe, to show just how versatile and tasty spuds can be when cooking new dishes.

Quick and simple to make, potatoes are the hero ingredient in this tasty meal and your friends and family are sure to love it too.

If you want to try your hand at this delicious dish, you can follow along with our recipe video below.

But first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

2-3 large Rooster potatoes, peeled

2 tablespoons of cornflour

4 tablespoons of self-raising flour

2 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese or any cheese, finely grated

Sea salt and pepper

Vegetable oil or olive oil for frying

To serve: Garlic or sriracha mayo, paprika, scallions and grated cheese

Now that you've got everything you need on-hand, you're only six simple steps away from enjoying this delicious dish for dinner this evening...

Step 1

Cut potatoes into 4 equal parts each. Place potatoes in a saucepan and add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat. Continue to simmer until potatoes are tender.

Step 2

Strain water and mash potatoes in a bowl until completely smooth.

Step 3

Add flour, egg yolks, cheese, sea salt and pepper. Mix well with a wooden spoon until dough comes away from the sides of the bowl.

Step 4

Spoon dough into a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle. Pipe churros onto a grease proof paper dusted with flour, cutting dough with a small sharp knife or scissors. Set aside.

Step 5

Add enough oil in a large saucepan or wok. Heat oil over medium high heat. Fry churros for 4-6 minutes until golden brown and crispy drain excess oil onto kitchen paper.

Step 6

Transfer churros to a serving plate. Drizzle with garlic or sriracha mayo, sprinkle some paprika. Finally, add chopped scallions and grated cheese.

Ready to get started? You can follow along with the recipe video below.

And for more tasty potato recipes, visit potato.ie.