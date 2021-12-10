RECIPE: How to make these delicious Savoury Potato Churros from scratch

By Lovin' Media

December 10, 2021 at 10:57am

Sponsored

Share:

Seeking inspiration for midweek dinners or wanting something special as a Christmas treat? Try this delicious Savoury Potato Churros recipe

And when it comes to trying your hand at a new recipe, it's always helpful if it includes everyday ingredients that you may already have in your cupboards.

That's why Bord Bia and potato.ie have put together this delicious Savoury Potato Churros recipe, to show just how versatile and tasty spuds can be when cooking new dishes.

Quick and simple to make, potatoes are the hero ingredient in this tasty meal and your friends and family are sure to love it too.

If you want to try your hand at this delicious dish, you can follow along with our recipe video below.

But first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

  • 2-3 large Rooster potatoes, peeled
  • 2 tablespoons of cornflour
  • 4 tablespoons of self-raising flour
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese or any cheese, finely grated
  • Sea salt and pepper
  • Vegetable oil or olive oil for frying
  • To serve: Garlic or sriracha mayo, paprika, scallions and grated cheese

Now that you've got everything you need on-hand, you're only six simple steps away from enjoying this delicious dish for dinner this evening...

Step 1

Cut potatoes into 4 equal parts each. Place potatoes in a saucepan and add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat. Continue to simmer until potatoes are tender.

Step 2

Strain water and mash potatoes in a bowl until completely smooth.

Step 3

Add flour, egg yolks, cheese, sea salt and pepper. Mix well with a wooden spoon until dough comes away from the sides of the bowl.

Step 4

Spoon dough into a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle. Pipe churros onto a grease proof paper dusted with flour, cutting dough with a small sharp knife or scissors. Set aside.

Step 5

Add enough oil in a large saucepan or wok. Heat oil over medium high heat. Fry churros for 4-6 minutes until golden brown and crispy drain excess oil onto kitchen paper.

Step 6

Transfer churros to a serving plate. Drizzle with garlic or sriracha mayo, sprinkle some paprika. Finally, add chopped scallions and grated cheese.

Ready to get started? You can follow along with the recipe video below.

And for more tasty potato recipes, visit potato.ie.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Share:

Latest articles

Everything we know about Glovebox Dublin's slickest new opener

This beloved Ranelagh tapas spot is closing next week to make way for a new chapter

5 ways to support your local hospitality business in the wake of new restrictions

Walkinstown welcomes a sexy new burger joint this week and it looks epic

You may also love

WIN: A hamper filled with Cadbury chocolate for someone you love

WATCH: How to make James Kavanagh's simple and delicious Philadelphia canapé recipes

Schweppes is putting the fizz into Christmas by giving you a complimentary G&T on your next night out!

WATCH: How to make this delicious Potato and Parmesan Tart recipe at home

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.