RECIPE: How to make this delicious Crispy Potato Hash for breakfast or brunch in 5 easy steps

November 24, 2021 at 10:32am

When it comes to cooking at home, there's no ingredient quite as versatile and delicious as the nation's beloved spud.

From curries and stir-fries to a classic chip, there's an endless number of ways the potato can be cooked and enjoyed, making it a handy staple for any meal, morning, noon or night.

Bord Bia are currently on a mission to spread the word on how handy potatoes can be when cooking at home, so they've put together this delicious Crispy Potato Hash recipe for you to try out.

Super simple to make and incredibly delicious, this dish is sure to be a game-changer for your weekend breakfasts and brunches, and it's suitable for vegetarians as well.

This recipe serves four and if you want try your hand at creating this breakfast or brunch treat, you can follow along with the video below.

But first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 large Rooster potatoes, peeled (600-700g)
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons corn flour (30g)
  • 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • Sea salt & pepper
  • Cooking oil
  • Serving suggestions: egg, avocado, onion or scallion.

Now that you've got your ingredients in order, here's how to bring this tasty dish to life...

Method:

Step 1:

Boil potatoes for 8 minutes. Then grate potatoes.

Step 2:

In a bowl, mix grated potatoes, with egg, corn flour, cheese, garlic powder, sea salt and pepper.

Step 3:

Set a tray/plate with grease proof paper and shape hash browns with 2 large tablespoons of the potato mix per hash brown. Freeze for 30 minutes.

Step 4:

Fry the potato hash browns over medium-high heat with hot oil for about 5-8 minutes until golden brown. Place on kitchen paper towel to drain excess oil.

Step 5:

Serve with your favourite breakfast or brunch items. We love it with an egg, avocado, onion and scallions.

Sounds pretty delicious, right? You can see the finished dish in the video below and check out potato.ie to find over 200 delicious potato recipes. 

 

