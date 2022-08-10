RECIPE: Make these tasty Mini Cheese Burgers in 3 easy steps

Looking for some light BBQ bites to serve at your next get-together? This tasty Mini Cheese Burger recipe is sure to impress your guests this summer.

Having some pals around this weekend? With good drinks and great company, the perfect menu of light bites and nibbles is essential for any evening out in the garden.

If you're planning on firing up the grill and hosting your very own BBQ, it can be tricker to come up with some easy-to-eat finger food ideas that will please everyone.

To help you get started, we've put together a mouth-watering Mini Cheese Burger recipe that's sure to keep your guests happy. Quick, convenient and very tasty, the recipe below makes 6 delicious burgers.

In the mean time, here's a delicious Mini Cheese Burger recipe for you to try out ahead of your next evening in...

Ingredients:

300g lean beef mince

1/4 cup parsley (chopped)

1/4 cup basil (chopped)

35g fresh breadcrumbs

1 egg

2 tbs barbecue sauce

3 slices of your favourite cheese

6 small rolls, split

To serve: Your favourite burger toppings and some Heinz Tomato Ketchup

Method:

Step 1:

Using your hands, mix the mince, herbs, breadcrumbs, egg and barbecue sauce in a large bowl until combined.

Step 2:

Shape the mixture into 6 small burgers and cook under the grill at a high heat for 3-5 minutes on each side, until cooked through. Cut each cheese slice into quarters and place two slices on each burger, cooking for a further 1-2 minutes.

Step 3:

Assemble each roll with a burger, your chosen toppings and some Heinz Tomato Ketchup. Then, all that's left to do is serve and enjoy!

