Recipe: This saucy chicken wrap has summer written all over it

Brought to you by Chef Ireland
Add a dollop of Chef Ketchup to this wrap for an extra tangy kick.
There’s something about the Irish summer that makes us crave fresh, tangy flavours – and we have just found the recipe to tick that box.
Over the past few weeks, we’ve been teaming up with Chef Ireland to add some saucy goodness to your sambo skills, and today’s recipe is a taste explosion.
Between meatball subs and steak sambos, our flavour dial has been cranked all the way the up all summer long and that’s not gonna change anytime soon. In fact, the latest sandwich in our summer recipe roster might just be off the charts in terms of taste.
This chicken wrap has summer written all over it thanks to the perfectly barbecued chicken, the fresh mango slaw and the tangy Chef Ketchup that ties it all together.
Summer Chicken Wrap with Fresh Mango Slaw, Cabbage and Mint
Ingredients
- One chicken breast
- One clove of garlic, crushed
- One teaspoon of paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
- One tortilla wrap
- A generous dollop of Chef Tomato Ketchup
- A handful of shredded white cabbage
- Half a mango, sliced into cubes
- A handful of fresh mint, finely sliced
- A dollop of mayonnaise
- A handful of rocket
Method
- Prep your chicken by carefully slicing it into two thinner fillets and pop them into a bowl.
- Season the chicken with salt, pepper, crushed garlic, paprika and a squeeze of Chef Ketchup.
- Make your mango slaw by combining the sliced cabbage and cubed mango with fresh mint. Add a squeeze of Chef Ketchup and mayonnaise and toss the slaw ingredients well.
- Fire up the barbecue and grill your chicken on both sides until it’s fully cooked. Take it off the barbecue and slice it into thin strips.
- Swipe a generous amount of Chef Ketchup on the wrap, pile on the sliced kitchen, the slaw and a handful of rocket. Wrap it up tight and give it a quick toast on each side on the barbecue.
- Slice in half, serve and enjoy.