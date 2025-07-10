Recipe: This saucy chicken wrap has summer written all over it

Brought to you by Chef Ireland

Add a dollop of Chef Ketchup to this wrap for an extra tangy kick.

There’s something about the Irish summer that makes us crave fresh, tangy flavours – and we have just found the recipe to tick that box.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been teaming up with Chef Ireland to add some saucy goodness to your sambo skills, and today’s recipe is a taste explosion.

Between meatball subs and steak sambos, our flavour dial has been cranked all the way the up all summer long and that’s not gonna change anytime soon. In fact, the latest sandwich in our summer recipe roster might just be off the charts in terms of taste.

This chicken wrap has summer written all over it thanks to the perfectly barbecued chicken, the fresh mango slaw and the tangy Chef Ketchup that ties it all together.

Summer Chicken Wrap with Fresh Mango Slaw, Cabbage and Mint

Ingredients

One chicken breast

One clove of garlic, crushed

One teaspoon of paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

One tortilla wrap

A generous dollop of Chef Tomato Ketchup

A handful of shredded white cabbage

Half a mango, sliced into cubes

A handful of fresh mint, finely sliced

A dollop of mayonnaise

A handful of rocket

Method